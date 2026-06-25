A unique opportunity for girls in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO brings together the most talented young players Europe has to offer, but alongside that it also offers a chance to build a legacy for the next generation.

Ahead of welcoming the competition to their shores, the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina (NSBiH) is working alongside UEFA to use the tournament as a catalyst to increase girls’ participation in club football. Long term, the NSBiH aims to bring the game to lower age groups, forming a new Under-11s girls’ league with the creation of six new teams.

"Our goal is to involve as many Under-11 teams as possible in organised league competitions, and create a strong foundation for their long-term development." Ivana Vlaić, NSBiH senior expert for women’s football development

To achieve this, the NSBiH will work with clubs during the WU19 EURO to organise ten football festivals across numerous towns and cities, with a view to spreading the competition’s legacy beyond just host venues in Sarajevo and Zenica. The aim of these festivals will be to encourage uptake among young girls in a fun and inclusive manner.

Each football festival will include activity stations for girls, a visit from the WU19 trophy to provide inspiration for those taking part, and an introduction to youth football scheme UEFA Playmakers. There will also be opportunities for those attending to sign up for club football sessions, with around 2,000 girls anticipated to be in attendance.

Ten football festivals with activity stations will take place during the Women's Under-19 EURO

A lasting impact

“The festivals are a unique opportunity to celebrate women’s football across Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said the NSBiH’s senior expert for women’s football development, Ivana Vlaić.

“Bringing the trophy closer to our communities is not only symbolic, but also inspiring for young girls who dream of being part of the game. Through this project, our goal is to involve as many Under-11 teams as possible in organised league competitions, and create a strong foundation for their long-term development in football.

“In close collaboration with UEFA, we are working to ensure that this initiative goes beyond the tournament itself, leaving a lasting impact and contributing to the sustainable growth of women’s football in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Steps towards Under-11s girls' league

In addition, there will other exciting opportunities for prospective new players, such as match tickets and involvement in youth programmes, while clubs that register Under-11 girls’ teams by the end of 2026/27 will be offered equipment vouchers and coaching opportunities at UEFA C level.

Having hosted the 2022 Women’s Under-17 EURO, the NSBiH hopes that the existing legacy in Bosnia and Herzegovina can be used as a platform to build on, with the goal of increasing the current number of registered Under-11 girls from 91 to 200 by the end of the 2026/27 season.