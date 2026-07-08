2026 Women's Under-19 EURO top scorers: Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez, Ainoa Gómez, Emanuela Pfister

Spain trio Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez and Ainoa Gómez are level with Emanuela Pfister of Switzerland in the race to finish as 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship top scorer ahead of Friday's final in Sarajevo.

2026 WU19 EURO stats

Pfister converted a late penalty equaliser on Matchday 1 against Spain then struck twice in the 4-3 defeat of Iceland as her side bowed out for a group stage-leading three goals. Cerrato, Rosalía and Ainoa all got two in the group stage then each were on target in Spain's 3-0 semi-final defeat of Sweden, and have the opportunity to add in the decider with Germany.

Pfister's three finals goals moved her up to eight for the season including qualifying, the joint most with Israel's Goren Tamar and Czechia's Adéla Trachtová. Ainoa, Cerrato and their Spain colleague Celia Segura are all on six going into the final, with Rosalía on five.

2026 WU19 EURO finals top scorers 3 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

3 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)

3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

3 Emanuela Pfister (Switzerland) 2 Filippa Andersson Widén (Sweden)

2 Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)

2 Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir (Iceland)

2 Felicia Strässer﻿ (Germany)

2 Lena Świrska (Poland)

2 Tessa Zimmermann (Germany)

2025/26 WU19 EURO season top scorers (including qualifying) 8 Emanuela Pfister (Switzerland)﻿

8 Goren Tamar (Israel)

8 Adéla Trachtová (Czechia) 7 Victoria Havalec (Slovakia)﻿

7 Greta Spinn﻿ (Austria)

Emanuela Pfister of Switzerland got three finals goals to add to her five in qualifying Getty Images

WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO final tournament top scorers

2024/25: Liana Joseph (France) 4

2023/24: Nina Matejić (Serbia) 5

2022/23: Louna Ribadeira (France) 4

2021/22: Nicole Arcangeli (Italy) 5

2019/20 & 2020/21: cancelled due to COVID

2018/19: Melvine Malard (France) 4

2017/18: Olga Carmona (Spain), Dajan Hashemi (Denmark), Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany), Alisha Lehmann (Switzerland), Andrea Norheim (Norway), Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland), Lynn Wilms (Netherlands) 2

2016/17: Patri Guijarro (Spain) 5

2015/16: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) 6

2014/15: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 6

2013/14: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 6

2012/13: Pauline Bremer (Germany) 6

2011/12: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 5

2010/11: Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 7

2009/10: Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Turid Knaak (Germany) 4

2008/09: Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) 5

2007/08: Marie Pollmann (Germany) 4

2006/07: Marie-Laure Delie (France), Fanndis Fridriksdóttir (Iceland), Ellen White (England) 3

2005/06: Elena Danilova (Russia) 7

2004/05: Elena Danilova (Russia) 9

2003/04: Anja Mittag (Germany) 6

2002/03: Shelley Thompson (Germany) 4

2001/02: Claire Morel (France), Barbara Müller (Germany) 4

2000/01: Marie Knutsen (Norway), Petra Wimbersky (Germany) 2

1999/2000: Laura del Río (Spain) 7

1998/99: Christina Albertsen (Sweden) 4

1997/98: no final tournament (quarter-finals/semi-finals/final played over 2 legs)

Patricia Guijarro at the Women's Under-19 EURO

WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO season top scorers (including qualifying)

2024/25: Anastasiya Kavaliova (Belarus) 8

2023/24: Danique Tolhoek (Netherlands) 15

2022/23: Louna Ribadeira (France) 11

2021/22: Maja Jelčić (Bosnia-Herzegovina) 7

2019/20 & 2020/21: cancelled due to COVID

2018/19: Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany) 12

2017/18: Fenna Kalma (Netherlands) 13

2016/17: Lucía García (Spain) 13

2015/16: Sippie Folkertsma (Netherlands) 11

2014/15: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 20

2013/14: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 12

2012/13: Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia) 14

2011/12: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 13

2010/11: Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 13

2009/10: Rebecca Dempster (Scotland) 10

2008/09: Lidija Kuliš (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 10

2007/08: Kim Kulig (Germany) 12

2006/07: Marie-Laure Delie (France) 12

2005/06: Elena Danilova (Russia) 17

2004/05: Elena Danilova (Russia) 15

2003/04: Anja Mittag (Germany) 12

2002/03: Yulya Korniyevets (Ukraine) 9

2001/02: Nicole Gassmann (Switzerland), Suzanne Grant (Scotland) 8

2000/01: Olga Aniskovtseva (Belarus), Donna James (Scotland), Petra Wimbersky (Germany) 8

1999/2000: Laura del Río (Spain), Jessica Thorn (Finland) 9

1998/99: Helena Hasselberg (Sweden) 11

1997/98: Therese Lundin (Sweden) 11

All-time WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO goals (final tournaments)

Elena Danilova (Russia) 17

Marie-Laure Delie (France) 9

Toni Duggan (England) 9

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 8

Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 7

Laura del Río (Spain) 7

Anja Mittag (Germany) 7

All-time WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO goals (including qualifying)

Elena Danilova (Russia) 33

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 32

Agnese Ricco (Italy) 23

Isabel Kerschowski (Germany) 22

Nina Matejić (Serbia) 22

Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 21

Elena Terekhova (Russia) 21

(Women's U18 EURO from 1997/98 to 2000/01, Women's U19 EURO since)