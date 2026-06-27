Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures and results

The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs until 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina, staging these finals for the first time.

On Saturday, the finals began with Germany beating hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 at Training Centre FFBH in Zenica, before Sweden play Poland, also in Group A, at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo. Group B commences on Sunday with holders Spain against Switzerland at Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo before Austria vs Iceland at Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica

Group A continues on Tuesday and Friday, with Group B games on Wednesday and Saturday. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on Tuesday 7 July with the decider at Grbavica Stadium three days later.

Final tournament groups Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Poland, Sweden, Germany Group B: Austria, Spain (holders), Switzerland, Iceland

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo

Training Centre FFBH, Zenica

Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica

Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo

All times CET

All the matches

Group stage fixtures and resu;ts

Saturday 27 June

Group A

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Germany (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)

Sweden vs Poland (20:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿

Sunday 28 June

Group B

Switzerland vs Spain (14:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Austria vs Iceland (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

2025 group highlights: Sweden 0-5 Poland

Tuesday 30 June

Group A

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)﻿

Poland vs Germany (20:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Wednesday 1 July

Group B

Austria vs Switzerland (14:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿

Spain vs Iceland (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿

Where to watch WU19 EURO: TV/streams

Friday 3 July

Group A

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)

Germany vs Sweden (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿

Saturday 4 July

Group B

Iceland vs Switzerland (17:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Spain vs Austria (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

2025 Women's Under-19 EURO top five goals

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo and Training Centre FFBH, Zenica. Allocation of matches to stadiums and kick-off times to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

Final

Friday 10 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Kick-off time TBC, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)