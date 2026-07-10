2026 Women's Under-19 EURO final highlights, report: Germany 0-1 Spain

Irune Dorado's goal on the hour secured Spain a fifth UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship title in a row with a 1-0 win against Germany in the final at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In 2025, Spain broke two Germany records by winning a fourth consecutive WU19 EURO and seventh overall. And they dominated today to secure their fifth in a row, Spain's breakthrough eventually coming when Irune Dorado met a corner from Player of the Tournament Rosalía Domínguez.

Key moments 5' Strässer headed saved by ﻿Laia López

20' Rosalía denied by Kurmme

60' Irune Dorado hits winner

75' Krumme again makes stop from Rosalía

Match in brief: Spain supreme

Spain named the same XI they overwhelmed Sweden 3-0 with in Tuesday's semi-finals, while Germany brought back captain Luzie Zähringer into defence after suspension and also brought Leonie Köpp into attack compared to their extra-time defeat of Austria at Grbavica Stadium. Germany started brightly and Laia López, one of several Spain players aiming to add this title to their 2024 WU17 EURO and 2025 WU19 EURO final wins, saved a Felicia Strässer head from point-blank range.

Spain soon got into their game, and Janne Krumme was alert to smother when Celia Segura seemed to have been played through. Elene Gurtubay put a shot just past the post and Krumme made more point-blank stops from Ainoa Gómez and Rosalía.

The final: As it happened

Germany got to half-time level and introduced Paula Rintzner in a change of shape to a 3-5-2 but after beginning the second period well Spain were soon pushing them back and on the hour was the breakthrough, Rosalía's corner met with a clever flicked finish by Irune.

Spain continued to push forward, and Rosalía made one of her many incisive jinking runs in these finals but could not beat Krumme. Germany could find no way through and Spain were able to celebrate a WU19 EURO final win yet again.

Watch Spain lift the trophy

Reaction

David Aznar, Spain coach: "It was a very difficult game, Germany are an incredible team. We are very happy with this victory. In the first minutes Germany were very dangerous in the area, then my team controlled the ball and we felt more comfortable. Spain have incredible talent. We are so proud of the effort and work in the clubs in Spain. Now it is five consecutive [titles] for Spain – it is incredible, it is history."

Spain WU19 EURO final reaction: David Aznar on victory over Germany

Melanie Behringer, Germany coach: "I think Spain deserved the victory. They were a little bit better, they scored, we didn’t. But I am very proud of my team. It was hard to get the ball, they were very strong today. But we tried and I think we gave everything, although it was not enough. It’s a big achievement to get the final. Our path was not easy to qualify for the EURO. We are happy to play these EURO finals and we have the silver medal."

Germany WU19 EURO final reaction: Melanie Behringer on defeat against Spain

Irune Dorado, Spain captain and goalscorer: "It was a very competitive game but I think it was incredible and we ended things in the best way possible – by winning this title and defending it. You never expect to score a goal in a final, and even less to give your team a title. But it came from a corner, and set pieces can be very important, we learnt that here. They can bring goals, they can knock you out of tournaments and, in this case, we were on the right side of them. With that goal we managed to get the title."

Rosalía Domínguez, Player of the Tournament: "I’m absolutely delighted to win this trophy. I think it belongs to all of my team-mates too, because they’ve helped me achieve it. This is an amazing group. It’s very easy to play with them and they’re so good. This has been an unforgettable experience and I hope it won’t be the last."

Rosalía Domínguez reaction to Spain's WU19 EURO final success

Janne Krumme, Germany goalkeeper: "I think it was a very tough game, we gave everything. But if we are honest, Spain were really good. Just in the first ten minutes we had a few chances to get a goal. I am very happy that I could help the team but I think there is room to improve."

Key facts

Spain won a record eighth title, two clear of Germany. They are also the first team to win a UEFA youth title five years in a row.

Spain trio Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez and Ainoa Gómez are three-goal finals joint-top scorers with Switzerland's Emanuela Pfister. Alba Cerrato was also 2024 WU17 EURO top scorer.

Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado and Elene Gurtubay remained from Spain's 2025 winning squad.

Laia López, Amaya García, Emma Moreno, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Alba Cerrato were also in the Spain squad that won 2024 WU17 EURO.

Celia Segura, who previously featured in the 2023 and 2024 WU17 EURO and 2025 WU19 EURO deciders, equals the record of four UEFA youth tournament final appearances held by compatriots Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro, Andrea Falcon, Nuria Garrote and Nahikari García.



There were 51 goals in the finals, the first time since 2017 that a half-century has been reached.

Watch all eight of Spain's WU19 trophy lifts

Line-ups

Germany: Krumme; Száraz, Zähringer, Müller; Strässer (Eggert 59), Schneider, Gmeineder, Memminger (Maas 79); Köpp (Terakaj 79), Börner (Zimmermann 79), Portella (Rintzner 46)

Spain: Laia López; Emma Moreno, Silvi Cristóbal, Amaya García, Julia Torres; Celia Segura (Adriana Folgado 74), Irune Dorado, Elene Gurtubay, Rosalía Domínguez; Ainoa Gómez, Alba Cerrato