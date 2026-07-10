Spain's Rosalía Domínguez named 2026 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Spain midfielder Rosalía Domínguez as 2026 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament.

The 17-year-old finished as joint-top scorer with three other players on three goals and also assisted four goals, including Irune Dorado's decisive goal in the final from a set-piece routine.

Rosalía Domínguez celebrates with Emma Moreno (left) after scoring for Spain against Iceland in the group stage UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Throughout the tournament, she was a constant threat from the left side, combining 1v1 ability, intelligent movement, strong connections with team-mates and excellent final actions.

"Her capacity to hold width, attack inside, create overloads and deliver in decisive moments made her a key player in Spain’s attacking game, while displaying a great defensive work rate.

"Rosalía Dominguez’s performances reflected both individual quality and tactical maturity, making her a deserved winner of the Player of the Tournament award."

The analysis and insights of UEFA's Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a Technical Report from these finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will be available later this year at uefatechnicalreports.com.