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Spain's Rosalía Domínguez named 2026 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

Friday, July 10, 2026

Rosalía Domínguez has been named Player of the Tournament for her performances at the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship.

Spain's Rosalía Domínguez was named Player of the Tournament
Spain's Rosalía Domínguez was named Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Spain midfielder Rosalía Domínguez as 2026 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament.

The 17-year-old finished as joint-top scorer with three other players on three goals and also assisted four goals, including Irune Dorado's decisive goal in the final from a set-piece routine.

Rosalía Domínguez celebrates with Emma Moreno (left) after scoring for Spain against Iceland in the group stage
Rosalía Domínguez celebrates with Emma Moreno (left) after scoring for Spain against Iceland in the group stageUEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Throughout the tournament, she was a constant threat from the left side, combining 1v1 ability, intelligent movement, strong connections with team-mates and excellent final actions.

"Her capacity to hold width, attack inside, create overloads and deliver in decisive moments made her a key player in Spain’s attacking game, while displaying a great defensive work rate.

"Rosalía Dominguez’s performances reflected both individual quality and tactical maturity, making her a deserved winner of the Player of the Tournament award."

The analysis and insights of UEFA's Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a Technical Report from these finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will be available later this year at uefatechnicalreports.com.

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