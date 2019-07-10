#WU19EURO finals start on Tuesday

Wednesday 10 July 2019

The finals in Scotland start on Tuesday with eight nations competing for the trophy.

Finals ambassadors Jo Love and Erin Cuthbert of Scotland
Finals ambassadors Jo Love and Erin Cuthbert of Scotland ©SFA

Group A: Scotland (hosts), Netherlands, Norway, France

Group B: England, Belgium, Spain (holders), Germany

Group stage

Tuesday 16 July:
Group A
Norway v Netherlands: 17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Scotland v France: 20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Group B
Spain v Belgium: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
England v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Friday 19 July:
Group A
Netherlands v France: 17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Scotland v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Group B
England v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
Belgium v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Monday 22 July:
Group A
Netherlands v Scotland: 19:15, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
France v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Group B
Germany v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
Belgium v England: 17:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth

Knockout phase

Thursday 25 July:
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup play-off (tbc)
15:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Semi-finals
17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

Sunday 28 July:
Final
17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley

  • In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa; match allocation made after the group stage
  • UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant
Related Items

#WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know

Scotland will host the 2019 finals from 16 to 28 July with eight contenders also aiming for a 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup spot.
