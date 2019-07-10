#WU19EURO finals start on Tuesday
Wednesday 10 July 2019
The finals in Scotland start on Tuesday with eight nations competing for the trophy.
- All times CET (local time is one hour behind)
Group A: Scotland (hosts), Netherlands, Norway, France
Group B: England, Belgium, Spain (holders), Germany
Group stage
Tuesday 16 July:
Group A
Norway v Netherlands: 17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Scotland v France: 20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Group B
Spain v Belgium: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
England v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Friday 19 July:
Group A
Netherlands v France: 17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Scotland v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Group B
England v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
Belgium v Germany: 20:30, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Monday 22 July:
Group A
Netherlands v Scotland: 19:15, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
France v Norway: 19:15, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
Group B
Germany v Spain: 17:00, Forthbank, Stirling
Belgium v England: 17:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Knockout phase
Thursday 25 July:
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup play-off (tbc)
15:00, McDiarmid Park, Perth
Semi-finals
17:00, Firhill Stadium, Glasgow
20:30, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
Sunday 28 July:
Final
17:00, Saint Mirren Park, Paisley
- In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa; match allocation made after the group stage
- UEFA's allocation for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup has not been confirmed but if needed a play-off will be held between the two third-place group finishers to determine a fifth entrant