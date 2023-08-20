Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

21 July: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (Wellington): Del Campo 21og, Bonmatí 23, Esther González 27

26 July: Spain 5-0 Zambia (Auckland): Abelleira 9, Hermoso 13 70, Redondo 69 85

31 July: Japan 4-0 Spain (Wellington): Miyazawa 12 40, Ueki 29, Mi. Tanaka 82

Round of 16

5 August: ﻿Switzerland 1-5 Spain (Auckland): Codina 11og; Bonmatí 5 36, Redondo 17, Codina 45, Hermoso 70

Quarter-finals

11 August: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Wellington): Caldentey 81pen, Paralluelo 111; Van der Gragt 90+1

Semi-finals

15 August: Spain 2-1 Sweden (Auckland): Paralluelo 81, Carmona 89; Blomqvist 88

Final

20 August: Spain 1-0 England (Sydney, Stadium Australia): Carmona 29

Spain's youth tournament winners

Although this World Cup triumph represents Spain's first major senior honour, they have been prolific at youth level, winning the following tournaments:

UEFA Women's U17 EURO: 2010, 2011, 2015, 2018

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: 2018, 2022

UEFA Women's U19 EURO: 2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: 2022

In fact, including futsal and club competitions, the only FIFA and UEFA senior or youth women's championship that Spanish teams have contested since 2020 without reaching the final was UEFA Women's EURO 2022, where they lost in the last eight to England. Otherwise, they have won eight finals and lost three.

These 12 players in Spain's World Cup squad have played in and won UEFA or FIFA youth championship finals:

Teresa Abelleira: WU19 EURO 2018

Ivana Andrés: WU17 EURO 2010 & 2011

Ona Batlle: WU17 EURO 2015, WU19 EURO 2017

Aitana Bonmatí: WU17 EURO 2015, WU19 EURO 2017

Olga Carmona: WU19 EURO 2018

Laia Codina: WU19 EURO 2018

Cata Coll: WU17 EURO 2018, WU17 World Cup 2018

Athenea Del Castillo: WU19 EURO 2018

Oihane Hernández: WU19 EURO 2018

Eva Navarro: WU17 EURO 2018, WU17 World Cup 2018

Salma Paralluelo: WU17 EURO 2018, WU17 World Cup 2018, WU20 World Cup 2022

Alexia Putellas: WU17 EURO 2010 & 2011

Jorge Vilda was the winning head coach at WU17 EURO 2010 and 2011 and WU19 EURO 2018, when he stepped in as regular coach Pedro López was preparing the previous U19 squad for the U-20 Women's World Cup

Others, like Misa Rodríguez at WU19 EURO 2017, were unused squad members in the final of those competitions.