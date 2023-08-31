Sarina Wiegman wins 2022/23 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award

Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year for 2022/23.

Wiegman, who led England to victory in the Women's Finalissima and then took them to their first FIFA Women's World Cup final, finished ahead of Jorge Vilda and Jonatan Giráldez in the voting. She becomes the first person to win the award more than once having topped the poll last year following England's victory at UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

She received her award during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco.

Result of the vote 1 Sarina Wiegman (England) – 211 points

2 Jorge Vilda (Spain) – 163 points

3 Jonatan Giráldez (Barcelona) – 139 points

4 Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden) – 62 points

5 Emma Hayes (Chelsea) – 56 points

6 Alessandro Spugna (Roma) – 12 points

7 Jonas Eidevall (Arsenal) – 11 points

8 Tommy Stroot (Wolfsburg) – 9 points

9 Sonia Bompastor (Lyon) – 7 points

10 Marc Skinner (Manchester United) – 0 points

Why did Wiegman win the award?

Sarina Wiegman: 'It means a lot'

Before taking the England job in 2021, Wiegman had led the Netherlands to a home victory at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and the World Cup final two years later. Having also overseen England's EURO 2022 success as hosts, she repeated the trick in Australia and New Zealand this summer, only to be pipped in the final by Spain. She did guide the Lionesses to silverware in April, when they beat Brazil on penalties in the Women's Finalissima, also winning a home friendly four-team tournament in February.

At the World Cup, Wiegman was without four of the XI that began every EURO game due to injury or retirement, while also having to deal with Keira Walsh's knee problem and Lauren James' suspension. However, her tactical nous and motivational skills ensured she became the first coach to lead two different nations to a World Cup final.

Women's Finalissima highlights: England 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens)

What is the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award?

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, are judged on their performances across the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club or national team level. Lyon's Jean-Luc Vasseur was the inaugural winner in 2019/20, followed by Barcelona's Lluís Cortés in 2020/21 and England's Sarina Wiegman in 2021/22.

Wiegman on 'incredible' Finalissima

How were the coaches shortlisted?

An initial shortlist of coaches was provided by the UEFA technical observers based on their performances during the 2022/23 season at club and/or national team level. The top three nominees were voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of clubs participating in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, together with the coaches of the women's national teams of UEFA's member associations. A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) were also part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three coaches from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.