2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony: When and where, all the nominees, how the awards were decided

In a joint partnership between UEFA and the Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Equipe, the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards honoured the year's best players, coaches and clubs, in addition to the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player and humanitarian.

Who won awards at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Men's Ballon d'Or: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid (Spain)

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona (Spain)

Gerd Müller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München) & Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)

What is the Ballon d'Or?

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or® is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

Where and when was the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The 68th edition of the awards ceremony took place on Monday 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Who were the nominees for the 2024 awards?

Men's Ballon d'Or

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)

Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)

Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)

Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)

William Saliba (France, Arsenal)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Lyon)

Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuela Giugliano (Italy, Roma)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern München)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Lyon)

Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)

Lindsey Horan (USA, Lyon)

Lauren James (England, Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Wolfsburg / Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)

Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)

Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern München)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)

Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)

Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern München)

Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper)

Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (France, Milan)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Kopa Trophy (for the best player under the age of 21 as of 31 July 2024)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, Manchester United)

Arda Güler (Türkiye, Real Madrid)

Karim Konaté (Ivory Coast, Salzburg)

Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)

João Neves (Portugal, Benfica / Paris Saint-Germain)

Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)

Mathys Tel (France, Bayern München)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Men's Coach of the Year Trophy (best coach of a men's club or national team)

Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain)

Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)

Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina)

Women's Coach of the Year Trophy (best coach of a women's club or national team)

Sonia Bompastor (France, Lyon / Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil)

Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA)

Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Girona (Spain)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

Lyon (France)

NJ/NY Gotham (USA)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Other awards

Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in previous season)

Sócrates Award (humanitarian work)

How were the Ballon d'Or awards decided?

The Ballon d'Or was awarded based on three main criteria:

1) Individual performances, decisive and impressive character

2) Team performances and achievements

3) Class and fair play

The Ballon d'Or was awarded by an international jury of specialised journalists, with one representative per country, from the top 100 in the latest FIFA rankings (before the lists are published) for men and the top 50 for women.

Each juror selected ten players in descending order of merit from a list of 30 established by the editorial staff of France Football, members of the editorial staff of L'Équipe, the best juror from the previous edition – Costa Rica for the men's Ballon d'Or, South Africa for the women's Ballon d'Or – and UEFA ambassadors Luís Figo for the men's trophy and Nadine Kessler for the women's trophy.

The ten selected players were awarded 15, 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point respectively. The Ballon d'Or was awarded to the player with the highest number of points. In case of a tie, the players were separated by the number of first-place votes. If the tie remained, they were separated by the number of second-place votes, then by the number of third-place votes and so on.

Do players get to keep their Ballon d'Or trophies?

An original trophy is produced for each existing category every year and all laureates do keep their trophy. As such and given that Diego Maradona and Pelé were both awarded honorary Ballon d'Or trophies for their entire football career (as they were not eligible for the Ballon d'Or at that time), there are theoretically 69 official Ballon d'Or trophies, five Women's Ballon d'Or trophies, five Kopa Trophies, five Yashin Trophies, two Gerd Müller Trophies and two Socrates Awards in circulation worldwide. All laureates can also ask for additional official replicas of their trophies.

France Football also keep two original Ballon d'Or trophies in its offices for exhibition purposes.

When did UEFA become involved with the Ballon d'Or?

On 3 November 2023 UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of media companies France Football and L'Équipe, announced a partnership to co-organise the Ballon d'Or® from 2024. Together UEFA and Groupe Amaury aim to enhance the stature and global reach of the awards while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration within the football community.

As part of the agreement, Groupe Amaury remains the owner of the Ballon d'Or® brand and will continue to oversee the voting system, which will remain unchanged and independent. UEFA contributes its football expertise, markets the global commercial rights and organises the annual awards gala.

Under the agreement, two new awards have been added to the programme; a men's and women's coach of the year, which will recognise the invaluable contribution of coaches to the success on the pitch.