Ballon d'Or laureates: Who has won football's most prestigious award?

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Which players have won the men's and women's Ballon d'Or? Who has won the Kopa, Yashin and Gerd Müller Trophies, and the Socrates Award? Which clubs have been named Club of The Year?

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or® is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

Following the partnership between UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of the media companies France Football and L’Équipe, to co-organise the renowned Ballon d'Or from 2024, the annual ceremony includes awards for the best male and female players, the best male and female clubs and the best coaches in men's and women's football. Additionally, there are awards for the year's best young player and goalkeeper, and a recognition for the top scorer in the top five leagues, plus national-team competitions, as well as an acknowledgement of humanitarian work: the Socrates Award.

Men's Ballon d'Or winners

1956: Stanley Matthews (England, Blackpool)
1957: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain, Real Madrid)
1958: Raymond Kopa (France, Real Madrid)
1959: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain, Real Madrid)

1960: Luis Suárez (Spain, Barcelona)
1961: Omar Sívori (Italy, Juventus)
1962: Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia, Dukla Praha)
1963: Lev Yashin (Soviet Union, Dynamo Moscow)
1964: Denis Law (Scotland, Manchester United)
1965: Eusébio (Portugal, Benfica)
1966: Bobby Charlton (England, Manchester United)
1967: Flórián Albert (Hungary, Ferencváros)
1968: George Best (Northern Ireland, Manchester United)
1969: Gianni Rivera (Italy, AC Milan)

1970: Gerd Müller (West Germany, Bayern München)
1971: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands, Ajax)
1972: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany, Bayern München)
1973: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands, Barcelona)
1974: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands, Barcelona)
1975: Oleh Blokhin (Soviet Union, Dynamo Kyiv)
1976: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany, Bayern München)
1977: Allan Simonsen (Denmark, Borussia Mönchengladbach)
1978: Kevin Keegan (England, Hamburg)
1979: Kevin Keegan (England, Hamburg)

1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany, Bayern München)
1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany, Bayern München)
1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy, Juventus)
1983: Michel Platini (France, Juventus)
1984: Michel Platini (France, Juventus)
1985: Michel Platini (France, Juventus)
1986: Ihor Belanov (Soviet Union, Dynamo Kyiv)
1987: Ruud Gullit (Netherlands, AC Milan)
1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands, AC Milan)
1989: Marco van Basten (Netherlands, AC Milan)

1990: Lothar Matthäus (Germany, Inter Milan)
1991: Jean-Pierre Papin (France, Marseille)
1992: Marco van Basten (Netherlands, AC Milan)
1993: Roberto Baggio (Italy, Juventus)
1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria, Barcelona)
1995: George Weah (Liberia, AC Milan)
1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
1997: Ronaldo (Brazil, Inter Milan)
1998: Zinédine Zidane (France, Juventus)
1999: Rivaldo (Brazil, Barcelona)

2000: Luís Figo (Portugal, Real Madrid)
2001: Michael Owen (England, Liverpool)
2002: Ronaldo (Brazil, Real Madrid)
2003: Pavel Nedvěd (Czechia, Juventus)
2004: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine, AC Milan)
2005: Ronaldinho (Brazil, Barcelona)
2006: Fabio Cannavaro (Italy, Real Madrid)
2007: Kaká (Brazil, AC Milan)
2008: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Manchester United)
2009: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

2010: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
2011: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
2012: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)
2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)
2015: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)
2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)
2018: Luka Modrić (Croatia, Real Madrid)
2019: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

2020: Award not given
2021: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain)
2022: Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)
2023: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

Women's Ballon d'Or winners

2018: Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Lyon)
2019: Megan Rapinoe (USA, Reign FC)
2020: Award not given
2021: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)
2022: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)
2023: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy winners

2018: Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
2019: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands, Juventus)
2020: Award not given
2021: Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)
2022: Gavi (Spain, Barcelona)
2023: Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Yashin Trophy winners

2019: Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)
2020: Award not given
2021: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)
2022: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)
2023: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Gerd Müller Trophy winners

2021: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern München)
2022: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)
2023: Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Club of the Year winners

2021: Chelsea
2022: Manchester City
2023: Manchester City (men's)
2023: Barcelona (women's)

Socrates Award winners

2022: Sadio Mané (Senegal, Liverpool)
2023: Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

