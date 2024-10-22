Ballon d'Or laureates: Who has won football's most prestigious award?

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or® is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

Following the partnership between UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of the media companies France Football and L’Équipe, to co-organise the renowned Ballon d'Or from 2024, the annual ceremony includes awards for the best male and female players, the best male and female clubs and the best coaches in men's and women's football. Additionally, there are awards for the year's best young player and goalkeeper, and a recognition for the top scorer in the top five leagues, plus national-team competitions, as well as an acknowledgement of humanitarian work: the Socrates Award.

Men's Ballon d'Or winners

1956: Stanley Matthews (England, Blackpool)

1957: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain, Real Madrid)

1958: Raymond Kopa (France, Real Madrid)

1959: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain, Real Madrid)

1960: Luis Suárez (Spain, Barcelona)

1961: Omar Sívori (Italy, Juventus)

1962: Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia, Dukla Praha)

1963: Lev Yashin (Soviet Union, Dynamo Moscow)

1964: Denis Law (Scotland, Manchester United)

1965: Eusébio (Portugal, Benfica)

1966: Bobby Charlton (England, Manchester United)

1967: Flórián Albert (Hungary, Ferencváros)

1968: George Best (Northern Ireland, Manchester United)

1969: Gianni Rivera (Italy, AC Milan)

1970: Gerd Müller (West Germany, Bayern München)

1971: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands, Ajax)

1972: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany, Bayern München)

1973: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands, Barcelona)

1974: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands, Barcelona)

1975: Oleh Blokhin (Soviet Union, Dynamo Kyiv)

1976: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany, Bayern München)

1977: Allan Simonsen (Denmark, Borussia Mönchengladbach)

1978: Kevin Keegan (England, Hamburg)

1979: Kevin Keegan (England, Hamburg)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge receiving the 1980 Ballon d'Or from his former West Germany coach Helmut Schön Getty Images

1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany, Bayern München)

1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany, Bayern München)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy, Juventus)

1983: Michel Platini (France, Juventus)

1984: Michel Platini (France, Juventus)

1985: Michel Platini (France, Juventus)

1986: Ihor Belanov (Soviet Union, Dynamo Kyiv)

1987: Ruud Gullit (Netherlands, AC Milan)

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands, AC Milan)

1989: Marco van Basten (Netherlands, AC Milan)

1990: Lothar Matthäus (Germany, Inter Milan)

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin (France, Marseille)

1992: Marco van Basten (Netherlands, AC Milan)

1993: Roberto Baggio (Italy, Juventus)

1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria, Barcelona)

1995: George Weah (Liberia, AC Milan)

1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)

1997: Ronaldo (Brazil, Inter Milan)

1998: Zinédine Zidane (France, Juventus)

1999: Rivaldo (Brazil, Barcelona)

France Football's Gérard Ernault presents Ronaldo with the Ballon d'Or in 2002 AFP via Getty Images

2000: Luís Figo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

2001: Michael Owen (England, Liverpool)

2002: Ronaldo (Brazil, Real Madrid)

2003: Pavel Nedvěd (Czechia, Juventus)

2004: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine, AC Milan)

2005: Ronaldinho (Brazil, Barcelona)

2006: Fabio Cannavaro (Italy, Real Madrid)

2007: Kaká (Brazil, AC Milan)

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Manchester United)

2009: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 AFP via Getty Images

2010: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

2011: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

2012: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

2015: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

2018: Luka Modrić (Croatia, Real Madrid)

2019: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Ballon d'Or in 2013 AFP via Getty Images

2020: Award not given

2021: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain)

2022: Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

2023: Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

Women's Ballon d'Or winners

2018: Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Lyon)

2019: Megan Rapinoe (USA, Reign FC)

2020: Award not given

2021: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

2022: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

2023: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Aitana Bonmatí with the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or Getty Images

Kopa Trophy winners

2018: Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

2019: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands, Juventus)

2020: Award not given

2021: Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

2022: Gavi (Spain, Barcelona)

2023: Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham with his Kopa Trophy in 2023 AFP via Getty Images

Yashin Trophy winners

2019: Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

2020: Award not given

2021: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

2022: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

2023: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez with his Yashin Trophy in 2023 Getty Images

Gerd Müller Trophy winners

2021: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern München)

2022: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

2023: Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Erling Haaland with the Gerd Müller Trophy in 2023 AFP via Getty Images

Club of the Year winners

2021: Chelsea

2022: Manchester City

2023: Manchester City (men's)

2023: Barcelona (women's)

Socrates Award winners

2022: Sadio Mané (Senegal, Liverpool)

2023: Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)