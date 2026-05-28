2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony date and host city announced

The Ballon d’Or®, the most prestigious and distinguished award in the world of football, created by France Football in 1956, will celebrate its 70th anniversary by holding this year’s ceremony in London, England, on 26 October for the very first time.

Presented annually by France Football (owned by L'Équipe Group), the award has been co-organised with UEFA since 2024, and this symbolic choice of venue pays tribute to English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews, the award’s inaugural winner 70 years ago.

By staging its 70th edition in the capital of England and the United Kingdom, the Ballon d’Or® continues its expansion and further strengthens its status as a globally prestigious brand.

As the European football season draws to a close, and with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the question on everyone’s mind remains: who will succeed 2025 winners Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé?

Further details regarding the media accreditation process and the list of nominees will be communicated in due course.

All official announcements and information related to the 2026 edition can be found at ballondor.com.