EURO on this day: 19 June
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
On this day: Seven of the 19 EURO matches played have had five goals or more, including a sensational Czech Republic win in 2004.
Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic
(Bouma 4, Van Nistelrooy 19; Koller 23, Baroš 71, Šmicer 88)
2004 group stage, Aveiro
In one of the most exciting encounters in the competition's history, the Czech Republic came back from 2-0 down to clinch victory with two minutes remaining, Vladimír Šmicer hitting the winner after John Heitinga had been sent off for the Netherlands.
Dick Advocaat's side were in control after Wilfred Bouma and Ruud van Nistelrooy put them two goals to the good inside 20 minutes. Yet, in an open match, Jan Koller replied swiftly and, after Milan Baroš's 71st-minute equaliser and Heitinga's dismissal, the stage was set for Šmicer to apply the coup de grace.
"We said to ourselves that at 2-0 down we had nothing to lose, so we would try to play more openly and see what happens," explained Šmicer, a first-half attacking substitution. "[Coach] Karel Brückner was not afraid to play four forwards against the Netherlands – it showed not only his genius but his bravery. When I watch this game back, I get goosebumps."
Portugal 2-4 Germany
(Ronaldo 15, Diogo Jota 67; Rúben Dias 35og, Guerreiro 39og, Havertz 51, Gosens 60)
2020 group stage, Munich
Having been beaten by France in their opener, Germany needed a response in front of their fans in Munich, and even more so after Cristiano Ronaldo swept Portugal in front. What followed was a vintage display from the Mannschaft.
Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro inadvertently turned crosses past Rui Patrício to turn the tide before half-time and Joachim Löw's rampant side had the points sewn up by the hour mark. Kai Havertz tapped in the third before the brilliant Robin Gosens headed in a cross from Joshua Kimmich to seal the victory.
Other EURO fixtures on 19 June
1976 third-place play-off: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia (aet)
1984 group stage: France 3-2 Yugoslavia
1984 group stage: Denmark 3-2 Belgium
1996 group stage: Russia 3-3 Czech Republic
1996 group stage: Italy 0-0 Germany
1996 group stage: Croatia 0-3 Portugal
1996 group stage: Turkey 0-3 Denmark
2000 group stage: Turkey 2-0 Belgium
2000 group stage: Italy 2-1 Sweden
2004 group stage: Latvia 0-0 Germany
2008 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-3 Germany
2012 group stage: England 1-0 Ukraine
2012 group stage: Sweden 2-0 France
2016 group stage: Switzerland 0-0 France
2016 group stage: Romania 0-1 Albania
2020 group stage: Hungary 1-1 France
2020 group stage: Spain 1-1 Poland