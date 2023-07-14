All the EURO finals: scores, scorers, line-ups and venues
Friday, July 14, 2023
We look back at all 16 UEFA European Championship deciders.
1960: Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia, aet
Metreveli 49, Ponedelnik 113; Galić 43
Parc des Princes, Paris
Soviel Union: Yashin, Chokheli, Maslenkin, Krutikov, Voinov, Netto, Metreveli, Ivanov, Ponedelnik, Bubukin, Meskhi
Yugoslavia: Vidinić, Djurković, Jusufi, Žanetić, Miladinović, Perušić, Šekularac, Jerković, Galić, Matuš, Kostić
The Soviet Union came from behind to beat Yugoslavia in the inaugural final, with Lev Yashin showing his class before Viktor Ponedelnik's extra-time winner.
1964: Spain 2-1 Soviet Union
Pereda 6, Marcelino Martínez 84; Khusainov 8
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Spain: Iribar, Rivilla, Olivella, Calleja, Zoco, Fusté, Amancio Amaro, Pereda, Marcelino Martínez, Suárez, Lapetra
Soviet Union: Yashin, Shustikov, Schesternev, Mudrik, Voronin, Anichkin, Chislenko, Ivanov, Ponedelnik, Korneev, Khusainov
Spain combined home advantage and spirited teamwork to prevail at the Soviet Union's expense, Marcelino heading in a late winner following an early exchange of goals.
1968: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia
Domenghini 80; Džajić 39
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Italy: Zoff, Anastasi, Burgnich, Castano, Domenghini, Facchetti, Ferrini, Guarneri, Juliano, Lodetti, Prati
Yugoslavia: Pantelić, Fazlagić, Damjanović, Paunović, Holcer, Petković, Musemić, Džajić, Pavlović, Aćimović, Trivić
1968 replay: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia
Riva 12, Anastasi 31
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Italy: Zoff, Anastasi, Burgnich, De Sisti, Domenghini, Facchetti, Guarneri, Mazzola, Riva, Rosato, Salvadore
Yugoslavia: Pantelić, Fazlagić, Damjanović, Paunović, Holcer, Musemić, Džajić, Pavlović, Aćimović, Trivić, Hošić
Hosts Italy needed a coin toss to reach the final and their luck continued as they edged Yugoslavia in a hastily arranged replay, Angelo Domenghini having got the crucial equaliser in the first game.
1972: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union
G Müller 27, 58, Wimmer 52
Roi Baudouin, Brussels
West Germany: Maier, Höttges, Breitner, Schwarzenbeck, Beckenbauer, Wimmer, Heynckes, U Hoeness, G Müller, Netzer, Kremers
Soviet Union: Rudakov, Dzodzuashvili, Khurtsilava, Kaplychniy, Istomin, Konkov, Troshkin, Kolotov, Baidachny (66 Kozynkevych), Banishevski (46 Dolmatov), Onyshchenko
The Soviet Union were no match in the final for West Germany's lethal weapon, with Gerd Müller helping himself to two decisive goals.
1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, aet (Czechoslovakia win 5-3 on pens)
Švehlík 8, Dobiaš 25; D Müller 28, Hölzenbein 89
Stadion FK Crvena zvezda, Belgrade
Czechoslovakia: Viktor, Dobiaš (Veselý 19), Čapkovič, Ondruš, Pivarník, Panenka, Móder, Masný, Nehoda (Biroš 80), Gögh, Švehlík
West Germany: Maier, Vogts, Dietz, Schwarzenbeck, Beckenbauer, Wimmer (Flohe 46), Bonhof, U Hoeness, D Müller, Beer (Bongartz 80), Hölzenbein
Antonín Panenka converted perhaps the most famous spot kick of all time as the Czechs became the first team to win a EURO final shoot-out.
1980: Belgium 1-2 West Germany
Vandereycken 75pen; Hrubesch 10, 88
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Belgium: Pfaff, Gerets, Millecamps, Meeuws, Renquin, Van Moer, Vandereycken, Cools, Mommens, Van Der Elst, Ceulemans
West Germany: Schumacher, Kaltz, Förster, Stielike, Dietz, Schuster, Briegel (Cullmann 55), H Müller, K-H Rummenigge, Hrubesch, K Allofs
Only in the West Germany side because of Klaus Fischer's broken leg, forward Horst Hrubesch ended up stealing the spotlight in Italy.
1984: France 2-0 Spain
Platini 57, Bellone 90
Parc des Princes, Paris
France: France: Bats, Battiston (Amoros 73), Bossis, Le Roux, Domergue, Tigana, Fernández, Platini, Giresse, Lacombe (Genghini 80), Bellone
Spain: Arconada, Urquiaga, Salva (Roberto 85), Gallego, Camacho, Julio Alberto (Sarabia 75), Señor, Víctor Muñoz, Francisco López, Santillana, Carrasco
Michel Platini starred on home turf, scoring the opener in France's final triumph against Spain to take his tally to nine for the tournament.
1988: Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands
Gullit 32, Van Basten 54
Olympiastadion, Munich
Soviet Union: Dasayev, Khidiyatullin, Demianenko, Rats, Aleinikov, Lytovchenko, Zavarov, Protasov (Pasulko 71), Belanov, Mykhailychenko, Gotsmanov (Baltacha 68)
Netherlands: Van Breukelen, Van Tiggelen, R Koeman, Van Aerle, Vanenburg, Mühren, Gullit, Van Basten, E Koeman, Rijkaard, Wouters
Marco van Basten shook off an injury to inspire the Netherlands to their first major trophy, culminating in his incredible final volley.
1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany
Jensen 18, Vilfort 78
Ullevi, Gothenburg
Denmark: Schmeichel, Sivebæk (Christiansen 66), Nielsen, Olsen, Christofte, Jensen, Povlsen, B Laudrup, Piechnik, Larsen, Vilfort
Germany: Illgner, Reuter, Brehme, Kohler, Buchwald, Hässler, Riedle, Helmer, Sammer (Doll 46), Effenberg (Thom 80), Klinsmann
Denmark had just two weeks to prepare after replacing Yugoslavia at the finals, but Richard Møller Nielsen's men pulled off an amazing coup.
1996: Czech Republic 1-2 Germany (golden goal)
Berger 59pen; Bierhoff 73 95
Wembley Stadium, London
Czech Republic: Kouba, Suchopárek, Nedvěd, Kadlec, Němec, Poborský (Šmicer 88), Kuka, Bejbl, Berger, Horňák, Rada
Germany: Köpke, Helmer, Sammer, Scholl (Bierhoff 69), Hässler, Kuntz, Babbel, Ziege, Klinsmann, Strunz, Eilts (Bode 46)
Germany upstaged hosts England in a penalty shoot-out before Oliver Bierhoff's golden goal felled the Czech Republic in the final.
2000: France 2-1 Italy (golden goal)
Wiltord 90, Trezeguet 103; Delvecchio 55
Feijenoord Stadium, Rotterdam
France: Barthez, Lizarazu (Pirès 86), Vieira, Blanc, Djorkaeff (Trezeguet 76), Deschamps, Desailly, Zidane, Henry, Thuram, Dugarry (Wiltord 58)
Italy: Toldo, Maldini, Albertini, Cannavaro, Pessotto, Nesta, Di Biagio (Ambrosini 66), Iuliano, Fiore (Del Piero 53), Totti, Delvecchio (Montella 86)
Zinédine Zidane starred throughout for France, but it was David Trezeguet who decided the final against Italy with a golden goal.
2004: Portugal 0-1 Greece
Charisteas 57
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon
Portugal: Ricardo, Jorge Andrade, Costinha (Rui Costa 60), Luís Figo, Pauleta (Nuno Gomes 74), Miguel (Ferreira 43), Nuno Valente, Carvalho, Ronaldo, Maniche, Deco
Greece: Nikopolidis, Seitaridis, Dellas, Basinas, Zagorakis, Giannakopoulos (Venetidis 76), Charisteas, Fyssas, Vryzas (Papadopoulos 81), Kapsis, Katsouranis
Otto Rehhagel's unfancied Greece pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by accounting for hosts Portugal in the final.
2008: Germany 0-1 Spain
Torres 33
Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
Germany: Lehmann, Friedrich, Schweinsteiger, Frings, Klose (Gomez 79), Ballack, Hitzlsperger (Kuranyi 58), Lahm (Jansen 46), Mertesacker, Podolski, Metzelder
Spain: Casillas, Marchena, Puyol, Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Torres (Güiza 78), Fàbregas (Xabi Alonso 63), Capdevila, Ramos, Senna, Silva (Santi Cazorla 66)
Fernando Torres struck the only goal in the Vienna showpiece as Spain, without a national title in 44 years, finally came good on their promise.
2012: Spain 4-0 Italy
Silva 14, Jordi Alba 41, Torres 84, Juan Mata 88
NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv
Spain: Casillas, Piqué, Iniesta (Juan Mata 87), Xavi Hernández, Fàbregas (Torres 75), Xabi Alonso, Ramos, Busquets, Arbeloa, Jordi Alba, Silva (Pedro Rodríguez 59)
Italy: Buffon, Chiellini (Balzaretti 21), Abate, Marchisio, Balotelli, Cassano (Di Natale 46), Barzagli, De Rossi, Montolivo (Thiago Motta 57), Bonucci, Pirlo
Vicente del Bosque's Spain side retained their title with an emphatic performance in the Ukrainian capital, four different scorers helping them to cruise past Italy.
2016: Portugal 1-0 France, aet
Éder 109
Stade de France, Saint-Denis
Portugal: Rui Patrício, Pepe, José Fonte, Raphaël Guerreiro, Ronaldo (Quaresma 25), João Mário, William Carvalho, Renato Sanches (Éder 79), Nani, Cédric, Adrien Silva (João Moutinho 66)
France: Lloris, Evra, Griezmann, Payet (Coman 58), Giroud (Gignac 78), Matuidi, Pogba, Sissoko (Martial 110), Sagna, Koscielny, Umtiti
Éder's fizzing 20-metre strike in extra time proved the undoing of EURO 2016 hosts France, slow and steady winning the race for Portugal, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.
2020: Italy 1-1 England, aet (Italy win 3-2 on pens)
Shaw 2; Bonucci 67
Wembley Stadium, London
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson (Florenzi 118); Barella (Cristante 54), Jorginho, Verratti (Locatelli 96); Chiesa (Bernardeschi 86), Immobile (Berardi 55), Insigne (Belotti 91)
England: Pickford; Walker (Sancho 120), Stones, Maguire; Trippier (Saka 70), Rice (Henderson 74; Rashford 120), Phillips, Shaw; Mount (Grealish 99), Sterling; Kane
Gianluigi Donnarumma was the Azzurri's hero, saving two penalties after Marcus Rashford had struck the post with his spot kick as Italy edged a tense shoot-out.