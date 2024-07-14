UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA EURO 2024 line-ups: All the finalists' starting XIs in Germany

Sunday, July 14, 2024

All Spain and England's line-ups in Germany, up to and including the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

Spain wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams arrive ahead of the final
Spain wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams arrive ahead of the final UEFA via Getty Images

Throughout UEFA EURO 2024 we have been predicting every team's line-ups and keeping track of their starting XIs – this is how Spain and England have shaped up in their seven matches in Germany.

EURO final in-depth

England

Final XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Semi-final XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Quarter-final XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Round of 16 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Matchday 3 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Matchday 2 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Matchday 1 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane﻿

Kane's three EURO 2024 goals

Spain

Final XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

Semi-final XI: Unai Simón; Jesús Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

Quarter-final XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Round of 16 XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Matchday 3 XI: Raya; Jesús Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Merino; Ferran Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal; Joselu

Matchday 2 XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Matchday 1 XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Watch full England vs Spain EURO '96 penalty shoot-out
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Selected for you

TV channels and live streams
Live 10/07/2024

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch UEFA EURO 2024 matches where you are.
Lowdown on EURO 2024 final
Live 14/07/2024

Lowdown on EURO 2024 final

Spain will take on England in the EURO 2024 final at Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday 14 July.
Meet the EURO 2024 winners
Live 14/07/2024

Meet the EURO 2024 winners

Get the full lowdown on UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain.
EURO 2024 form guide
Live 11/07/2024

EURO 2024 form guide

Check out the remaining UEFA EURO 2024 contenders' form.