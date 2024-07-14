UEFA EURO 2024 line-ups: All the finalists' starting XIs in Germany

Throughout UEFA EURO 2024 we have been predicting every team's line-ups and keeping track of their starting XIs – this is how Spain and England have shaped up in their seven matches in Germany.

Final XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Semi-final XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Quarter-final XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Round of 16 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Matchday 3 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane



Matchday 2 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane



Matchday 1 XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane﻿

Final XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

Semi-final XI: Unai Simón; Jesús Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata



Quarter-final XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams



Round of 16 XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Matchday 3 XI: Raya; Jesús Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Merino; Ferran Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal; Joselu

Matchday 2 XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams



Matchday 1 XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams