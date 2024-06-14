UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the latest results

The wait is over: UEFA EURO 2024 is finally under way. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Form: WWLLDD

Latest: Albania 3-1 Azerbaijan, 07/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Form: DWWWWW

Latest: ﻿Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Highlights: Austria 2-1 Serbia

Form: WWDDWW

Latest: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg, 08/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Form: WWWDWW

Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Highlights: Portugal 1-2 Croatia

Form: WWWWWD

Latest: Czechia 2-1 North Macedonia, 10/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Form: WWWDLW

Latest: ﻿Denmark 3-1 Norway, 08/06﻿

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: LWDLDW

Latest: ﻿England 0-1 Iceland, 07/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Highlights: England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Form: DWWLDW

Latest: France 0-0 Canada, 09/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Form: WDWLDW

Latest: Montenegro 1-3 Georgia, 09/06

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Form: WWDWWL

Latest: ﻿Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Next: Germany vs Hungary, 19/06, Stuttgart

Form: WLWWWD

Latest: Hungary 3-0 Israel, 08/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: WDWWDW

Latest: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: WWLWWW

Latest: ﻿Netherlands 4-0 Iceland, 10/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Form: WWDWWD

Latest: Poland 2-1 Türkiye, 10/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Form: WLWLWW

Latest: Portugal 3-0 Republic of Ireland, 11/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Highlights: Portugal 4-2 Finland

Form: DDLDWW

Latest: Romania 0-0 Liechtenstein, 07/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Form: LDWLLD

Latest: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Next: Scotland vs Switzerland, 19/06, Cologne

Form: WLWLDL

Latest: ﻿Sweden 0-3 Serbia, 08/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Form: WWDLWW

Latest: Slovakia 4-0 Wales, 09/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Form: DWWDWL

Latest: Slovenia 1-1 Bulgaria, 08/06

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: WWDLWW

Latest: ﻿Spain 5-1 Northern Ireland, 08/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Form: DWWDLD

Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: LDLLDW

Latest: Poland 2-1 Türkiye, 10/06

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Italy 0-0 Türkiye

Form: WLDWWD

Latest: Moldova 0-4 Ukraine, 11/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich