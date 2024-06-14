UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the latest results

Friday, June 14, 2024

Check out the 24 UEFA EURO 2024 contenders' form.

Jamal Musiala celebrates after putting Germany 2-0 up against Scotland
Jamal Musiala celebrates after putting Germany 2-0 up against Scotland UEFA via Getty Images

The wait is over: UEFA EURO 2024 is finally under way. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Albania

Form: WWLLDD
Latest: Albania 3-1 Azerbaijan, 07/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Austria

Form: DWWWWW
Latest: ﻿Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Highlights: Austria 2-1 Serbia

Belgium

Form: WWDDWW
Latest: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg, 08/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Croatia

Form: WWWDWW
Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Highlights: Portugal 1-2 Croatia

Czechia

Form: WWWWWD
Latest: Czechia 2-1 North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Denmark

Form: WWWDLW
Latest: ﻿Denmark 3-1 Norway, 08/06﻿
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

England

Form: LWDLDW
Latest: ﻿England 0-1 Iceland, 07/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Highlights: England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
France

Form: DWWLDW
Latest: France 0-0 Canada, 09/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Georgia

Form: WDWLDW
Latest: Montenegro 1-3 Georgia, 09/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Germany

Form: WWDWWL
Latest: ﻿Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Next: Germany vs Hungary, 19/06, Stuttgart

Hungary

Form: WLWWWD
Latest: Hungary 3-0 Israel, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Italy

Form: WDWWDW
Latest: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Netherlands

Form: WWLWWW
Latest: ﻿Netherlands 4-0 Iceland, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Poland

Form: WWDWWD
Latest: Poland 2-1 Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Portugal

Form: WLWLWW
Latest: Portugal 3-0 Republic of Ireland, 11/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Highlights: Portugal 4-2 Finland

Romania

Form: DDLDWW
Latest: Romania 0-0 Liechtenstein, 07/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Scotland

Form: LDWLLD
Latest: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Next: Scotland vs Switzerland, 19/06, Cologne

Serbia

Form: WLWLDL
Latest: ﻿Sweden 0-3 Serbia, 08/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Slovakia

Form: WWDLWW
Latest: Slovakia 4-0 Wales, 09/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Slovenia

Form: DWWDWL
Latest: Slovenia 1-1 Bulgaria, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Spain

Form: WWDLWW
Latest: ﻿Spain 5-1 Northern Ireland, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Switzerland

Form: DWWDLD
Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Türkiye

Form: LDLLDW
Latest: Poland 2-1 Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Italy 0-0 Türkiye

Ukraine

Form: WLDWWD
Latest: Moldova 0-4 Ukraine, 11/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Highlights: Germany 0-0 Ukraine

