UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the latest results
Friday, June 14, 2024
Article summary
Check out the 24 UEFA EURO 2024 contenders' form.
Article top media content
Article body
The wait is over: UEFA EURO 2024 is finally under way. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games.
Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.
Albania
Form: WWLLDD
Latest: Albania 3-1 Azerbaijan, 07/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Austria
Form: DWWWWW
Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Belgium
Form: WWDDWW
Latest: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg, 08/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Croatia
Form: WWWDWW
Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Czechia
Form: WWWWWD
Latest: Czechia 2-1 North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Denmark
Form: WWWDLW
Latest: Denmark 3-1 Norway, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
England
Form: LWDLDW
Latest: England 0-1 Iceland, 07/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
France
Form: DWWLDW
Latest: France 0-0 Canada, 09/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Georgia
Form: WDWLDW
Latest: Montenegro 1-3 Georgia, 09/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Germany
Form: WWDWWL
Latest: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Next: Germany vs Hungary, 19/06, Stuttgart
Hungary
Form: WLWWWD
Latest: Hungary 3-0 Israel, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Italy
Form: WDWWDW
Latest: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Netherlands
Form: WWLWWW
Latest: Netherlands 4-0 Iceland, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Poland
Form: WWDWWD
Latest: Poland 2-1 Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Portugal
Form: WLWLWW
Latest: Portugal 3-0 Republic of Ireland, 11/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Romania
Form: DDLDWW
Latest: Romania 0-0 Liechtenstein, 07/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich
Scotland
Form: LDWLLD
Latest: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Next: Scotland vs Switzerland, 19/06, Cologne
Serbia
Form: WLWLDL
Latest: Sweden 0-3 Serbia, 08/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
Slovakia
Form: WWDLWW
Latest: Slovakia 4-0 Wales, 09/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Slovenia
Form: DWWDWL
Latest: Slovenia 1-1 Bulgaria, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
Spain
Form: WWDLWW
Latest: Spain 5-1 Northern Ireland, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Switzerland
Form: DWWDLD
Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Türkiye
Form: LDLLDW
Latest: Poland 2-1 Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Ukraine
Form: WLDWWD
Latest: Moldova 0-4 Ukraine, 11/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich