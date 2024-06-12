UEFA EURO 2024 predicted line-ups: All the possible starting XIs
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com's team of reporters predict the starting XIs for Matchday 1.
UEFA EURO 2024 begins on 14 June – how could the teams' starting XIs look when their campaign gets under way?
Throughout the tournament we'll be predicting every team's line-ups, plus highlighting any suspensions and injuries.
Albania
Matchday 1: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Berisha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani; Asllani; Bajrami; Seferi; Broja; Asani
- The main dilemmas are which goalkeeper will start, with Strakosha a contender, which centre-back will pair with Gjimsiti at the heart of defence, and the left-forward position. Having experience on this stage, Ajeti is gaining credentials to start over Ismajli as a centre-back. In the left-forward position, Hoxha showed positive glimpses in the friendly matches but Seferi, having contributed massively in the qualification phase, is expected to start ahead of him.
Fixtures
vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Austria
Matchday 1: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch
- Rangnick looks set to put his faith in the partnership of Lienhart and Trauner at centre-back with Danso and Wöber challenging. Prass might put pressure on Mwene at left-back after impressing against Serbia recently.
Fixtures
vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Belgium
Matchday 1: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, Lukaku, De Bruyne
- Thomas Meunier picked up an injury during the friendly against Luxembourg and with Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate still ruled out, the 23-year-old Maxim De Cuyper could start in defence.
Fixtures
vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)
Croatia
Matchday 1: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić; Majer, Budimir, Kramarić
- Reading between the lines, Dalić will pick the same XI from the friendly against Portugal for the match with Spain. Perišić is still not at his 100% since recovering from knee surgery, so expect Kramarić on the left wing and in-form Majer on the right. For the first match, we should see Pongračić join Šutalo in central defence and Budimir as the central striker.
Fixtures
vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Czechia
Matchday 1: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Staněk; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Provod, Barák, David Jurásek; Kuchta, Schick
- It is not easy to guess who will join Souček in the centre of midfield, replacing injured Sadílek, also the left winger position is a bit of a question and Douděra is an option. Hložek or Chytil are also possible solutions to accompany Schick up front.
Fixtures
vs Georgia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Denmark
Matchday 1: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Bah; Højlund, Wind
- Simon Kjær is Denmark's captain, but it is already clear that he will not play every minute of the group stage matches. However, he will probably start in one of the upcoming games.
Fixtures
vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
England
Matchday 1: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane
- Perhaps the biggest question mark is over who plays alongside Rice at the base of midfield, with Alexander-Arnold expected to get the nod ahead of Mainoo. Guehi is set to start alongside Stones at the heart of the defence, while Shaw is expected to be saved for Matchday 2.
Fixtures
vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
France
Matchday 1: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Maignan; Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé
- Despite Saliba's impressive form, Deschamps is expected to stick with Konaté and Upamecano at the heart of the defence. Meanwhile, Kanté looks set to deputise for the recovering Tchouaméni at the base of the French midfield.
Fixtures
vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Georgia
Matchday 1: Türkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze
- Centre-back Kverkvelia missed Georgia's last friendly, and though 33-year-old debutant Gvelesiani deputised well, Kverkvelia will get the nod if he is available. The same goes for Kiteishvili, who was substituted immediately against Montenegro after feeling a small twinge in his leg.
Fixtures
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Germany
Matchday 1: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz
- Germany may start the tournament taking every precaution regarding the lingering knee problems of Sané while Pavlović has been replaced by Emre Can in the squad due to illness. Coach Nagelsmann has made no secret he intents to use the starting XI from their successful friendlies in March.
Fixtures
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Hungary
Matchday 1: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
Predicted line-up: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga
- The biggest question marks are who starts in goal (Gulácsi or Dibusz) and on the left side of the three-man defence (Szalai or Dárdai). In terms of injury doubts, Szoboszlai, subbed against Israel on Saturday, appears to be fine. Négo and Styles have trained separately, and are most probably doubtful for the Switzerland game.
Fixtures
vs Germany (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Italy
Matchday 1: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca
- Barella, Fagioli and Frattesi have all been nursing thigh issues, but the latter still looks a likely starter since he has been training normally with the rest of the squad.
Fixtures
vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Netherlands
Matchday 1: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
Predicted line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo
- Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong have both withdrawn from the squad through injury leaving the Netherlands with some important gaps to fill in midfield.
Fixtures
vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Poland
Matchday 1: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
Predicted line-up: Szczęsny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zieliński, Urbański; Buksa
- The biggest question mark is over who will replace Lewandowski. Poland's captain is out for the first game with a muscular injury. There are three candidates: Buksa, Świderski and Piątek. The big surprise in first XI could be 19-year-old Bologna attacking midfielder Urbański.
Fixtures
vs Austria (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs France (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Portugal
Matchday 1: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva
- With Pepe appearing in Portugal's last pre-finals friendly, it seems Rúben Dias's defensive partner has now been found. Portugal can play in lots of formations, and three-man defence remains possible, since Cancelo can play on either wing. If that happens, Gonçalo Inácio or António Silva may start. João Neves and João Félix might also start if Martínez adjusts his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. And Ronaldo, at 39, has lost none of his goalscoring touch.
Fixtures
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Romania
Matchday 1: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
Predicted line-up: Nița; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Rus, Bancu; Marius Marin, Răzvan Marin; Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Mihăila
- Perhaps the biggest question mark is over who will play up front in the absence of Alibec, with Drăguș a likely option. Rus is set to start alongside Drăgușin at the heart of the defence.
Fixtures
vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Scotland
Matchday 1: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Gunn; Ralston, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams
- Assuming Robertson and McTominay are fit, Clarke has two decisions to make: whether Ralston or McCrorie starts at right wing-back. The Celtic defender has possibly nudged ahead following his assured performance against Finland last Friday, while the experience of Adams is expected to be preferred over Shankland in attack.
Fixtures
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Serbia
Matchday 1: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
Predicted line-up: Vanja Milinković-Savić; Milenković, Veljković, Pavlović; Živković, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Kostić; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović
- The main uncertainty is whether Serbia will start with two strikers (Vlahović and Mitrović). During the recent friendlies, Gudelj staked his claim for a starting place in two different roles: in midfield or even as a defender alongside Pavlović and Milenković.
Fixtures
vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
Slovakia
Matchday 1: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín
- The biggest question remains how offensively coach Calzona will try to play. His 4-3-3 allows for more defensive coverage in the non-possession phase because it turns immediately into a 4-5-1. Calzona also hopes Kucka (who scored in their last friendly) will be fit after suffering a left-arm injury in April and, during the last friendly against Wales, having his eyebrow stitched. Defender Vavro had slight pain in a thigh muscle but is expect to be available.
Fixtures
vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Slovenia
Matchday 1: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Oblak; Karničnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janža; Horvat, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško
- Lovrić was reportedly nursing an injury before the team landed in Germany, and there are still question marks over Verbič, Blažič and Stojanović. If fit, they would all be serious contenders for a starting place.
Fixtures
vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
Spain
Matchday 1: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams
- Everyone thought the XI was set – then came Spain's two friendlies. Olmo did not feature: will he be fit and sharp for Saturday? If so, in place of whom? Laporte played very few minutes, so might Nacho start? Finally, might Ruíz be a surprise candidate to play ahead of Merino?
Fixtures
vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Switzerland
Matchday 1: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
Predicted line-up: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas
- With Embolo and Zuber both not fit to start, expect Amdouni, top scorer for the Nati in qualifying, to get the nod up front. Xhaka and Shaqiri are set to lend experience and power in midfield, in front of a likely back three of Elvedi, Akanji and Rodriguez.
Fixtures
vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Türkiye
Matchday 1: Türkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
Predicted line-up: Günok; Ayhan, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Özcan, Çalhanoğlu; Kahveci, Yıldız, Aktürkoğlu; Yılmaz
- Due to significant injuries in the striker and central defender positions, the defensive line-up has not been finalised yet. However, experienced players like Demiral and Ayhan are expected to play in these positions. It is still uncertain whether Güler will start the game in the XI or from the bench.
Fixtures
vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Ukraine
Matchday 1: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
Predicted line-up: Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk
- Rebrov's main dilemma seemed to be choosing between Zinchenko and Shaparenko in midfield, but Mykolenko's injury might simplify things. If the Synio-Zhovti's first-choice left-back isn't fit, Zinchenko will slot into his usual club position.
Fixtures
vs Slovakia (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)