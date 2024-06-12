UEFA EURO 2024 predicted line-ups: All the possible starting XIs

UEFA EURO 2024 begins on 14 June – how could the teams' starting XIs look when their campaign gets under way?

Throughout the tournament we'll be predicting every team's line-ups, plus highlighting any suspensions and injuries.

Matchday 1: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Berisha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani; Asllani; Bajrami; Seferi; Broja; Asani

The main dilemmas are which goalkeeper will start, with Strakosha a contender, which centre-back will pair with Gjimsiti at the heart of defence, and the left-forward position. Having experience on this stage, Ajeti is gaining credentials to start over Ismajli as a centre-back. In the left-forward position, Hoxha showed positive glimpses in the friendly matches but Seferi, having contributed massively in the qualification phase, is expected to start ahead of him.

Fixtures

vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)

vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

Rangnick looks set to put his faith in the partnership of Lienhart and Trauner at centre-back with Danso and Wöber challenging. Prass might put pressure on Mwene at left-back after impressing against Serbia recently.

Fixtures

vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)

vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Austria's team bus arrives in Germany UEFA via Getty Images

Matchday 1: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Thomas Meunier picked up an injury during the friendly against Luxembourg and with Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate still ruled out, the 23-year-old Maxim De Cuyper could start in defence.

Fixtures

vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)

vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)



Matchday 1: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić; Majer, Budimir, Kramarić

Reading between the lines, Dalić will pick the same XI from the friendly against Portugal for the match with Spain. Perišić is still not at his 100% since recovering from knee surgery, so expect Kramarić on the left wing and in-form Majer on the right. For the first match, we should see Pongračić join Šutalo in central defence and Budimir as the central striker.

Fixtures

vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)

vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Staněk; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Provod, Barák, David Jurásek; Kuchta, Schick

It is not easy to guess who will join Souček in the centre of midfield, replacing injured Sadílek, also the left winger position is a bit of a question and Douděra is an option. Hložek or Chytil are also possible solutions to accompany Schick up front.

Fixtures

vs Georgia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)

vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Czechia's Tomáš Souček kisses the badge UEFA via Getty Images

Matchday 1: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Bah; Højlund, Wind

Simon Kjær is Denmark's captain, but it is already clear that he will not play every minute of the group stage matches. However, he will probably start in one of the upcoming games.

Fixtures

vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)

vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Perhaps the biggest question mark is over who plays alongside Rice at the base of midfield, with Alexander-Arnold expected to get the nod ahead of Mainoo. Guehi is set to start alongside Stones at the heart of the defence, while Shaw is expected to be saved for Matchday 2.

Fixtures

vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)

vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Maignan; Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé

Despite Saliba's impressive form, Deschamps is expected to stick with Konaté and Upamecano at the heart of the defence. Meanwhile, Kanté looks set to deputise for the recovering Tchouaméni at the base of the French midfield.

Fixtures

vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)

vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

France's Kylian Mbappé after touching down in Germany UEFA via Getty Images

Matchday 1: T﻿﻿ürkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Centre-back Kverkvelia missed Georgia's last friendly, and though 33-year-old debutant Gvelesiani deputised well, Kverkvelia will get the nod if he is available. The same goes for Kiteishvili, who was substituted immediately against Montenegro after feeling a small twinge in his leg.

Fixtures

vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)

vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Germany may start the tournament taking every precaution regarding the lingering knee problems of Sané while Pavlović has been replaced by Emre Can in the squad due to illness. Coach Nagelsmann has made no secret he intents to use the starting XI from their successful friendlies in March.

Fixtures

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)

Predicted line-up: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

The biggest question marks are who starts in goal (Gulácsi or Dibusz) and on the left side of the three-man defence (Szalai or Dárdai). In terms of injury doubts, Szoboszlai, subbed against Israel on Saturday, appears to be fine. Négo and Styles have trained separately, and are most probably doubtful for the Switzerland game.

Fixtures

vs Germany (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca

Barella, Fagioli and Frattesi have all been nursing thigh issues, but the latter still looks a likely starter since he has been training normally with the rest of the squad.

Fixtures

vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)

vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Italy acknowledge their fans after Tuesday's training session AFP via Getty Images

Matchday 1: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)

Predicted line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong have both withdrawn from the squad through injury leaving the Netherlands with some important gaps to fill in midfield.

Fixtures

vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)

vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Matchday 1: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)

Predicted line-up: Szczęsny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zieliński, Urbański; Buksa

The biggest question mark is over who will replace Lewandowski. Poland's captain is out for the first game with a muscular injury. There are three candidates: Buksa, Świderski and Piątek. The big surprise in first XI could be 19-year-old Bologna attacking midfielder Urbański.

Fixtures

vs Austria (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)

vs France (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

Matchday 1: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)

Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

With Pepe appearing in Portugal's last pre-finals friendly, it seems Rúben Dias's defensive partner has now been found. Portugal can play in lots of formations, and three-man defence remains possible, since Cancelo can play on either wing. If that happens, Gonçalo Inácio or António Silva may start. João Neves and João Félix might also start if Martínez adjusts his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. And Ronaldo, at 39, has lost none of his goalscoring touch.

Fixtures

vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)

vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)

Predicted line-up: Nița; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Rus, Bancu; Marius Marin, Răzvan Marin; Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Mihăila

Perhaps the biggest question mark is over who will play up front in the absence of Alibec, with Drăguș a likely option. Rus is set to start alongside Drăgușin at the heart of the defence.

Fixtures

vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)

vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Matchday 1: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Gunn; Ralston, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams

Assuming Robertson and McTominay are fit, Clarke has two decisions to make: whether Ralston or McCrorie starts at right wing-back. The Celtic defender has possibly nudged ahead following his assured performance against Finland last Friday, while the experience of Adams is expected to be preferred over Shankland in attack.

Fixtures

vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Scotland's John McGinn presses the flesh in Munich UEFA via Getty Images

Matchday 1: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)

Predicted line-up: Vanja Milinković-Savić; Milenković, Veljković, Pavlović; Živković, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Kostić; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović

The main uncertainty is whether Serbia will start with two strikers (Vlahović and Mitrović). During the recent friendlies, Gudelj staked his claim for a starting place in two different roles: in midfield or even as a defender alongside Pavlović and Milenković.

Fixtures

vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)

vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín

The biggest question remains how offensively coach Calzona will try to play. His 4-3-3 allows for more defensive coverage in the non-possession phase because it turns immediately into a 4-5-1. Calzona also hopes Kucka (who scored in their last friendly) will be fit after suffering a left-arm injury in April and, during the last friendly against Wales, having his eyebrow stitched. Defender Vavro had slight pain in a thigh muscle but is expect to be available.

Fixtures

vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)

vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Matchday 1: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Oblak; Karničnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janža; Horvat, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško

Lovrić was reportedly nursing an injury before the team landed in Germany, and there are still question marks over Verbič, Blažič and Stojanović. If fit, they would all be serious contenders for a starting place.

Fixtures

vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)

vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Everyone thought the XI was set – then came Spain's two friendlies. Olmo did not feature: will he be fit and sharp for Saturday? If so, in place of whom? Laporte played very few minutes, so might Nacho start? Finally, might Ruíz be a surprise candidate to play ahead of Merino?

Fixtures

vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)

vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Coach Luis de la Fuente (C) supervises a Spain training session AFP via Getty Images

Matchday 1: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)

Predicted line-up: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas

With Embolo and Zuber both not fit to start, expect Amdouni, top scorer for the Nati in qualifying, to get the nod up front. Xhaka and Shaqiri are set to lend experience and power in midfield, in front of a likely back three of Elvedi, Akanji and Rodriguez.

Fixtures

vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)

vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: T﻿﻿ürkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)

Predicted line-up: Günok; Ayhan, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Özcan, Çalhanoğlu; Kahveci, Yıldız, Aktürkoğlu; Yılmaz

Due to significant injuries in the striker and central defender positions, the defensive line-up has not been finalised yet. However, experienced players like Demiral and Ayhan are expected to play in these positions. It is still uncertain whether Güler will start the game in the XI or from the bench.

Fixtures

vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)

vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Matchday 1: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)

Predicted line-up: Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Rebrov's main dilemma seemed to be choosing between Zinchenko and Shaparenko in midfield, but Mykolenko's injury might simplify things. If the Synio-Zhovti's first-choice left-back isn't fit, Zinchenko will slot into his usual club position.

Fixtures

vs Slovakia (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)

vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)

Get the EURO app!