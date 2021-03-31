Europe's top international scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo out in front

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals in autumn 2020 and is well out in front as Europe's all-time leading scorer.

The Portugal forward had overtaken Ferenc Puskás's European record of 84 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and achieved his century with a free-kick against Sweden in Solna on 8 September 2020.

Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only man in world football to have outscored him. Several women have amassed 100 international goals, with Christine Sinclair’s 186 for Canada the outright world record. The European best of 128 is held by Germany’s Birgit Prinz.

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 103 goals in 173 appearances

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 66 in 118

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 118

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 59 in 91

David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 59 in 114

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

How Ronaldo's international goals have come

Home or away?

Forty-eight of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 40 away and 15 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 68 games, with Portugal going on to win 57 of them. They have drawn five and lost six.

One, two; a one, two, three, four

Ronaldo has hit nine hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 15 doubles, with the remaining 44 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Lithuania in November 2019 took his tally against them to seven, a figure which he equalled against Sweden when scoring his 100th and 101st international goals. He has also hit six against Andorra and Luxembourg, plus five against Armenia and Latvia. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.

Records

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 40

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4

Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 84

Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 31

First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 30 March 2021

