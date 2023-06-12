Deutsche Bahn unveiled as national partner for UEFA EURO 2024

Deutsche Bahn has been named as official national partner of UEFA EURO 2024 and will offer an unprecedented travel deal across Europe to fans and participating teams.

All 24 teams and ticket holders from 32 European countries can enjoy eco-friendly travel by train, at reduced prices, to the ten tournament venues in Germany during the tournament, which runs from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Match ticket holders who wish to travel within Germany can purchase discounted national long-distance tickets for their round trip via Deutsche Bahn. For match ticket holders travelling from outside of Germany, a discounted EURO 2024 InterRail pass will be available. This will be valid for a round trip from 32 European countries to Germany, and also unlimited national journeys using the Deutsche Bahn long-distance service.

The partnership was presented at Berlin's main railway station by Deutsche Bahn CEO Dr Richard Lutz, German federal minister of transport Dr Volker Wissing, and Philipp Lahm, the tournament director of UEFA EURO 2024, against the backdrop of an ICE train, specifically branded for the event.

"Europe is on the move and connected," explained Philipp Lahm. "The partnership with Deutsche Bahn underlines our aspiration as hosts for a sustainable UEFA EURO 2024. Under the motto 'United by football. United in the heart of Europe', we want to facilitate unforgettable memories and create a pioneering spirit for a new sense of community, a new togetherness for Europe and our society.

"Strong supporters like Deutsche Bahn contribute to this. That's why we are pleased that the railway will transport both players and millions of fans from home and abroad in an environmentally friendly manner to the match venues in Germany in summer 2024, enabling us to celebrate Europe's cohesion in the best possible way."

"Together with the fans and UEFA, we are looking forward to a unique European Championship 2024 in Germany," said Dr Lutz. "Like football, a railway is a team sport. We have the unique opportunity to make UEFA EURO 2024™, a thrilling event entirely dedicated to green mobility. We therefore cordially invite all participating national teams and all fans from Germany and Europe to travel with us. Together, we want to be a team for the climate."

Dr Wissing added, “For us, the European Championship experience begins with getting to the stadium. The task is enormous: We have to ensure that an average of around 56,000 guests and fans per match can reach the stadiums and fan zones safely and easily - in the host cities, nationwide and across borders. Our mobility concept focuses on rail and public transport. The partnership that has now been concluded between Deutsche Bahn and UEFA is a strong signal in this respect. I would like to see as many fans as possible take advantage of the offer to travel climate neutrally."

Tickets for travel will be available from mid-January 2024, following the sale of match tickets which begin on 3 October 2023.

Deutsche Bahn expects tens of thousands of additional travellers to use the rail network to reach venues. The modern ICE fleet is ready for this. It will expand to over 400 vehicles in the coming months with the new vehicles offering up to 30% more seating.

Additional off-peak connections and booster trains for round trips to and from match locations are also planned. Immediately after the EURO 2024 group stage draw, further additional services for EURO visitors will be planned for each fixture.

DB Regio and DB Station & Service are also intensively preparing for the tournament. There will be extensive reinforcement services to support local transport for the matches, and special welcome counters will be set up in train stations in Berlin, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.