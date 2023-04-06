UEFA EURO 2024 public ticket sales to begin on 3 October

Public ticket sales for UEFA EURO 2024 will start on German Unity Day, 3 October 2023.

Martin Kallen, CEO of UEFA Events SA, announced the date during Wednesday's UEFA Congress in Lisbon. The slogan for the tournament, which concludes with the final in Berlin on 14 July 2024, is 'United by football. Vereint im Herzen Europas.'

UEFA EURO 2024 match schedule

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will play in the opening match in Munich on 14 June 2024. The remaining fixtures will be determined by the final tournament draw on 2 December 2023 at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg.

For the first time in the history of the competition, sustainability was included in the UEFA EURO 2024 regulations and taken into account in the deciding of the match schedule. As a result, the ten venues have been divided into three 'clusters': North/Northeast (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and South (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart). This ensures that team and fan travel is minimised during the group stage, with shorter distances between venues for travel by bus and train.