UEFA EURO 2024 group stage: Six games to look out for

The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage draw has been made, and anticipation is already growing ahead of June's big kick-off.

UEFA.com takes a look at six of the most eye-catching group stage fixtures.

All kick-off times CET

Group A: Germany vs Scotland, 14 June (Munich, 21:00)

The tournament begins in some style as hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening match. Three-time EURO winners Germany are appearing at a record 14th edition of the tournament and would dearly love to triumph again in front of their own supporters.

But Julian Nagelsmann's side will not have it easy against Scotland, who lost just once in qualifying and claimed famous wins against the likes of Spain and Norway along the way. Scotland have never beaten Germany in eight previous competitive encounters, but anything could happen in Munich.

Group B: Spain vs Italy, 20 June (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

These heavyweights will meet for a fifth EURO in a row on Matchday 2, in a game that has all the makings of a potential classic.

Spain last won the tournament in 2012 after beating Italy 4-0 in the final, and will be among the favourites to go all the way again this time. They have a highly talented squad containing star names such as Rodri, Pedri and promising young winger Lamine Yamal.

Holders Italy, meanwhile, narrowly avoided the qualifying play-offs courtesy of a hard-fought last-day draw against Ukraine, and the Azzurri will certainly be one to keep a close eye on under new coach Luciano Spalletti.

Group C: Denmark vs England, 20 June (Frankfurt, 18:00)

Denmark will be hoping for a different outcome against the Three Lions after their 2-1 extra-time defeat in the semi-finals of EURO 2020 at Wembley Stadium.

Both sides topped their qualifying sections, with England undefeated in Group C. The two teams should arrive in Germany full of confidence and with hopes of progressing deep into the knockout stage.

With this match preceding Spain's encounter with Italy on 20 June, that evening is certainly one to mark on the calendar.

Group D: Netherlands vs France, 21 June (Leipzig, 21:00)

Netherlands, champions in 1988, take on 1984 and 2000 winners France in another attractive-looking contest between two previous EURO winners.

The Oranje have not made it past the EURO quarter-finals since 2004 but in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo, they certainly have enough quality to go further on this occasion.

France were stunned by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 of EURO 2020, but finished runners-up in 2016 and will be hoping star man Kylian Mbappé can help them reach the final once more. Les Bleus beat the Netherlands twice in qualifying, and it will be interesting to see whether or not that will give Didier Deschamps' team a psychological edge going into this Matchday 2 encounter.

Group E: Belgium vs Romania, 22 June (Cologne, 21:00)

Belgium should feel positive about their ability to score in Germany, with forward Romelu Lukaku setting a new record for a single European Championship qualifying campaign with 14 goals in Group F.

After failing to qualify for EURO 2020, Romania are back and participating in this tournament for the sixth time. Their previous best showing came in 2000, when they made it out of a tough group containing England, Germany and Portugal before losing to Italy in the quarter-finals.

These teams have only met twice competitively before, registering a win each in qualification for the 1994 World Cup. Who will get the upper hand on this occasion?

Group F: Türkiye vs Portugal, 22 June (Dortmund, 18:00)

This tournament could mark the swansong of the greatest men's international goalscorer of all time, as Cristiano Ronaldo attempts to add one last major trophy to his teeming cabinet.

Ronaldo's team won all ten of their Group J matches in a flawless qualifying campaign, with the veteran netting ten goals along the way to finish second behind Lukaku in the top scorer rankings.

Portugal may find life more difficult against Group D winners Türkiye, however, with many tipping Vincenzo Montella's exciting young team to progress deep into the knockout stages. This Matchday 2 meeting will give us a real indication of what to expect from both sides.

