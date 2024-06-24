EURO's oldest scorers: Modrić sets new record
Croatia's Luka Modrić has become the oldest scorer in EURO history, but a well-known name could claim the record in Germany.
Croatia's Luka Modrić is the oldest scorer in EURO history. The midfielder, 38 years and 289 days old, opened the scoring against Italy at UEFA EURO 2024 – moments after having a penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
There are several other recognisable names among the top ten, including one player who will break Modrić's new record if he registers in Germany: 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ten oldest EURO scorers
Luka Modrić 38 years, 289 days (Croatia 1-1 Italy, 24/06/2024)
Ivica Vastic 38 years, 257 days (Austria 1-1 Poland, 12/06/2008)
Goran Pandev 37 years, 321 days (Austria 3-1 North Macedonia, 13/06/2021)
Zoltán Gera 37 years, 61 days (Hungary 3-3 Portugal, 22/06/2016)
Gareth McAuley 36 years, 194 days (Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland, 16/06/2016)
Cristiano Ronaldo 36 years, 138 days (Portugal 2-2 France, 23/06/2021)
Andriy Shevchenko 35 years, 256 days (Ukraine 2-1 Sweden, 11/06/2012)
Giorgos Karagounis 35 years, 102 days (Greece 1-0 Russia, 16/06/2012)
Jan Koller 35 years, 77 days (Turkey 3-2 Czech Republic, 15/06/2008)
Christian Panucci 35 years, 62 days (Italy 1-1 Romania, 13/06/2008)
Leonardo Bonucci (34 years, 71 days) is the oldest player to score in a final, becoming only the second over 30 to register in a EURO decider when he made it 1-1 in Italy's EURO 2020 showpiece victory against England.