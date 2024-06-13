EURO 2024 daily preview, 15 June: What to look out for on Saturday

Six more teams take to the UEFA EURO 2024 stage on Saturday with the second game in Group A followed by the opening matches in Group B, including a potentially stellar encounter between regular rivals Spain and Croatia and the start of Italy's trophy defence.

We preview the action in Cologne, Berlin and Dortmund.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai underlined how vital he felt it was to hit the ground running during his recent interview with UEFA.com, saying: "It's important for every team. Switzerland will also be thinking that a good start would help them a lot. We'll see who wants it more."

History is on the Nati's side, however, as they have lost only once in the last nine meetings between these nations, winning six times. If they are to keep that run going, they will surely need to deal with the set-piece prowess of a Hungary side that scored seven goals from such situations to reach the finals – the most of any team in the European Qualifiers.

Key stat: Switzerland have reached the knockout stages at the last two EURO finals, having failed to make it out of their section at their first three final tournaments.

Spain and Croatia are facing each other at the finals for the fourth consecutive edition. La Roja hold the upper hand with two victories to their opponents' one, including one of the most thrilling games at EURO 2020 when the Vatreni succumbed 5-3 after extra time. Luis de la Fuente's men also edged their meeting in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final on penalties.

Defender Joško Gvardiol is aware of the size of the task that Zlatko Dalić's men face first up. "We struggle playing against them traditionally," he admitted, before highlighting where he thought Croatia could prosper. "They are very well known for keeping possession throughout the game and it will be a great match-up. We have our strong central midfielders on whom we rely and I am sure they will do an outstanding job."

Key stat: Álvaro Morata (six) is Spain's all-time leading EURO scorer while Luka Modrić (13) holds the Croatia record for most appearances at the finals.

Italy come to Germany as holders and defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo sees plenty of similarities, both in personnel and character, to the team which won the trophy in 2021. "We are down to seven or eight players [from that team] but the soul of this group is the same," he said. "In this squad there are great footballers but also great men: this is what the [EURO 2020 and EURO 2024 sides] have in common."

Albania are at the opposite end of the experience scale – this is only their second appearance at the finals – but they may hold an advantage in the fact than ten of their squad play their club football in Italy. "They have their own fears, which they don't show, but I can feel it underneath," said defender Elseid Hysaj, who has played his entire club career in Italy. "They are worried that they will have to play us."

Key stat: Italy have only lost one of their ten opening games at EURO finals – that sole defeat was 3-0 to the Netherlands in 2008.

