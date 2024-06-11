Dominik Szoboszlai on Hungary's hopes and progress – interview

Dominik Szoboszlai will become the youngest captain in UEFA European Championship history if he leads Hungary out for their opening group match against Switzerland on 15 June. That honour will prove quite a contrast to his build-up to the last EURO, when injury forced him out of the tournament.

The 23-year-old Liverpool midfielder, who has tasted domestic cup success on several occasions with Salzburg and Leipzig, is keen not to heap pressure on his nation ahead of the finals. Instead, he will look to lead by example when Marco Rossi's side take on Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in Group A.

On Hungary qualifying for a third consecutive EURO

I think it's a huge deal that we booked our place for our third consecutive EURO. I was too young during the first one, unfortunately, and I couldn't play in the second one, so hopefully I'll have the chance in the third one. I also hope we can play in all the biggest tournaments, not just the EURO but also the World Cup. It was a great weight off my shoulders when we qualified in Bulgaria.

I'm happy I can lead the team as captain at the EURO, and I'd like us to stay unbeaten. It's not that we have to perform well. We don't have to but we're on the right path. We do everything we can to prepare as a team, both tactically and mentally. We have enough time to prepare. I really want to make it through the group stage, just like every other player. But we have to admit that we're in a very strong group. We'll do everything we can to get as far as we can.

On Hungary's expectations

I don't have expectations of anyone or the team. We know exactly what we are capable of; we know what we have achieved so far against other national teams. I don't want to burden the team, and I don't want the outside world to burden us. But if we feel pressure, we can help each other enjoy the EURO. It's not a small thing to be there. However, we do have a very good team. It's like a big family, and together we can do anything.

On how he has improved since becoming captain

I think I've changed more as a person than as a player. I try to watch out for everything; I try to be a role model and help with anything that any other player needs. But we are all there for each other. There is no favouritism. I'm not and I don't want to be the same as anyone else.

Some of them have given me advice – for example, Szala [Ádám Szalai] and Gula [Péter Gulácsi]. When I've had questions, they have helped me. But I didn't even have to ask because, once my captaincy was announced, they tried to help on their own.

Being the captain of a national team is different to being captain of a club. So, I didn't really talk about this with [Virgil] van Dijk, even though he's the captain of the Dutch national team. I can always ask for help from my predecessors or Gula at Leipzig.

On making a good start and Hungary's group opponents

It's important for every team [to make a good start]. Switzerland will also be thinking that a good start would help them a lot. We'll see who wants it more.

I've seen the Germany squad. I think it's a very good squad. Some of my team-mates were also selected and Nagelsmann is my former coach. It will be a good match – I can't wait.

I hope [the match against Scotland] won't be crucial. We will be out to prove to everyone that we have some tricks up our sleeve. If it's crucial, then we will have the right mentality. I talked to Robbo [Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson], but I don't want to give out any details.