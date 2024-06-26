EURO 2024 round of 16 fixtures confirmed

The UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 will kick off with Switzerland vs Italy and Germany vs Denmark on Saturday 29 June. The eight ties will take place across four nights, concluding with Austria vs Türkiye on Tuesday 2 July.

UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 fixtures

﻿All kick-off times CET﻿

Saturday 29 June

Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, 18:00)

Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, 21:00)

Sunday 30 June

England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 18:00)

Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, 21:00)

Monday 1 July

France vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, 18:00)

Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, 21:00)

Tuesday 2 July

Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, 18:00)

Austria vs Türkiye (Leipzig, 21:00)

