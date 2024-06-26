UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2024 round of 16 fixtures confirmed

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

The UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 ties are now confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage.

The UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 will kick off with Switzerland vs Italy and Germany vs Denmark on Saturday 29 June. The eight ties will take place across four nights, concluding with Austria vs Türkiye on Tuesday 2 July.

Plot the path to the final

UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 fixtures

﻿All kick-off times CET﻿

Saturday 29 June
Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, 18:00)
Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, 21:00)

Sunday 30 June
England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 18:00)
Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, 21:00)

Monday 1 July
France vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, 18:00)
Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, 21:00)

Tuesday 2 July
Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, 18:00)
Austria vs Türkiye (Leipzig, 21:00)

Best third-placed teams

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Selected for you

EURO 2024 match schedule
Live 26/06/2024

EURO 2024 match schedule

UEFA EURO 2024 runs from 14 June to 14 July.
Best third-placed teams
Live 26/06/2024

Best third-placed teams

The race to reach the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams is complete.
EURO 2024 fixtures by venue
Live 26/06/2024

EURO 2024 fixtures by venue

Check out which EURO 2024 fixtures are being held in each of the ten host cities.
EURO 2024 fixtures by team
Live 26/06/2024

EURO 2024 fixtures by team

Check out the teams' fixtures and potential routes to the EURO 2024 final