EURO 2024 round of 16 fixtures confirmed
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Article summary
The UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 ties are now confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 will kick off with Switzerland vs Italy and Germany vs Denmark on Saturday 29 June. The eight ties will take place across four nights, concluding with Austria vs Türkiye on Tuesday 2 July.
UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 fixtures
All kick-off times CET
Saturday 29 June
Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, 18:00)
Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, 21:00)
Sunday 30 June
England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 18:00)
Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, 21:00)
Monday 1 July
France vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, 18:00)
Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, 21:00)
Tuesday 2 July
Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, 18:00)
Austria vs Türkiye (Leipzig, 21:00)