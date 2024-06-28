Spain vs Georgia EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain and Georgia meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Sunday 30 June.

Spain vs Georgia at a glance When: Sunday 30 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Cologne Stadium, Cologne

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

Where to watch Spain vs Georgia on TV

What do you need to know?

On paper, this may seem like a skewed contest. Spain, after all, have not been dubbed the favourites for nothing. The only team to win all three group games – including victory against holders Italy – they are also yet to concede a single goal, not to mention their convincing triumphs against Georgia in qualifying. Luis de la Fuente's side prevailed 7-1 in Tbilisi, where Álvaro Morata hit a hat-trick and Lamine Yamal scored on his debut, before adding a 3-1 home success.

"There are no easy opponents at a EURO, but we'll do our best to perform as well as we can," said Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who struck for Georgia in that second game. "We'll be there to fight and win." The three-time European champions would do well to heed his words. Willy Sagnol's debutants have caused a sensation in Germany, not least by beating Portugal 2-0 to progress. They also boast the group stage top scorer in Georges Mikautadze and, swept along by the fervour of their fans, they do not want their adventure to end.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Carvajal, Le Normand, Vivian

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Suspended: Mekvabishvili

Misses next match if booked: Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kochorashvili, Kverkvelia

Top scorer: Georges Mikautadze's three goals

Form guide

Spain:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWD

Georgia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWDW

Expert predictions



Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

It's understandable that the outside world is holding its breath to see whether or not Georgia can pull off an Iberian double, having beaten Portugal. But Spain have that focused, intense, hard-nosed air about them right now, which, when allied to their talent and experience, means that La Roja should still be viewed as able to cope with the patent threat of a buoyant and thrilling underdog. De La Fuente's team are here to win the whole thing, and tests like this simply need to be dealt with.

Vakhtang Bzikadze, Georgia reporter

Georgia have already achieved beyond their wildest dreams, but it seems we still don't know the full extent of their potential. It's one thing to beat a team who have already qualified from the group stage in Portugal, it's another to win in the knockouts. Spain and Georgia have faced each other several times before, with La Roja winning 7-1 in qualifying. However, Georgia triumphed 1-0 in a friendly in June 2016, which should offer them hope of another historic victory.

Views from the camps

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We have massive respect for a rival who have had a brilliant tournament and performed superbly against Portugal. Georgia's performance level keeps going up. We simply have to do what we always try to do – produce the best version of ourselves."

Willy Sagnol, Georgia coach: "Qualifying alone was a dream. We were dreaming about reaching the round of 16 but we didn't think it was possible. We didn't try to find out before the match who we would play if we won: we just take things as they come. Spain are coming; they've probably been the best team in the group stage, so it's another big challenge. If it's too big I don't know, but we're going to fight from the first minute, as we've done throughout this competition."