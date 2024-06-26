Georges Mikautadze goes out on his own in EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer race

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze struck for the third group game running to take his UEFA EURO 2024 tally to three goals and go out on his own in the race to be Alipay+ Top Scorer.

Mikautadze struck from the penalty spot against Portugal to take the lead in the goal standings – his second spot kick after his Matchday 2 effort in a 1-1 draw with Czechia. The Metz forward had opened his account in Georgia's 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO final tournament goal.

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

2 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2