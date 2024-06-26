UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Georges Mikautadze goes out on his own in EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer race

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze leads the race to be UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer.

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates his goal against Portugal
Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates his goal against Portugal Getty Images

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze struck for the third group game running to take his UEFA EURO 2024 tally to three goals and go out on his own in the race to be Alipay+ Top Scorer.

Mikautadze struck from the penalty spot against Portugal to take the lead in the goal standings – his second spot kick after his Matchday 2 effort in a 1-1 draw with Czechia. The Metz forward had opened his account in Georgia's 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO final tournament goal.

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)
2 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)
2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)
2 Jamal Musiala (Germany)
2 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5
2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6
2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3
2008: David Villa (Spain) 4
2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5
2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5
1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5
1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3
1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5
1984: Michel Platini (France) 9
1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3
1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4
1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4
1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2
1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2
1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2

Twenty years of EURO top scorers
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Selected for you

Alipay+ unveil EURO top scorer trophy
Live 12/06/2024

Alipay+ unveil EURO top scorer trophy

The trophy consists of a barefooted striker on a base of 24 undulating pieces, each inscribed with the names of the participating countries.
All-time top scorers
Live 25/06/2024

All-time top scorers

Meet each nation's top EURO finals marksman.
Alipay Top Scorer
Live 11/07/2021

Alipay Top Scorer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo finished as UEFA EURO 2020 Alipay Top Scorer with five goals.
Lukaku clear as top scorer
Live 26/03/2024

Lukaku clear as top scorer

Romelu Lukaku was the leading scorer in EURO 2024 qualifying with 14 goals.