Ten memorable EURO 2024 matches: Which was your favourite?

End-to-end thrillers, last-minute interventions and hard-fought heavyweight encounters – UEFA EURO 2024 has had it all.

UEFA.com has picked out ten of the most memorable matches from another action-packed tournament. Vote for your favourite below.

Scotland fans were in fine fettle prior to the tournament opener but it was Germany who were celebrating at full time. Early goals by Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala gave the hosts a two-goal cushion before Ryan Porteous was dismissed for a foul inside the penalty area – allowing Kai Havertz to stroke in Germany's third from the spot. Niclas Füllkrug's stunning strike made it 4-0 and while Antonio Rüdiger's own goal gave Scotland a late consolation, Emre Can's low finish ensured Germany had the last laugh.

Must-see moment: Füllkrug's thumping effort into the top corner for Germany's fourth.

Highlights: Germany 5-1 Scotland

Georgia pushed Türkiye all the way on their EURO debut yet a sensational strike from teenager Arda Güler helped decide a pulsating contest. Mert Müldür's volley opened the scoring but Willy Sagnol's team were level seven minutes later, Georges Mikautadze prodding in at the near post. Arda Güler restored Türkiye's advantage in spectacular fashion, become the youngest player to score on his EURO debut, before Kerem Aktürkoğlu side-footed into an empty net after goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had gone forward for a corner.

Must-see moment: Arda Güler's long-range strike will live long in the memory.

Highlights: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia

Klaus Gjasula made amends for his earlier own goal to salvage a share of the spoils for Albania. Andrej Kramarić's second-half drive cancelled out Qazim Laçi's early header and within minutes Croatia found themselves in front, Gjasula deflecting into his own net amid a goalmouth scramble. The veteran midfielder gained redemption deep into stoppage time, however, steering in a low leveller to secure Albania what would be their only point.

Must-see moment: Having come from behind to lead deep into added time, Croatia thought they had the game won until Gjasula's late, late equaliser.

Highlights: Croatia 2-2 Albania

Luka Modrić became the oldest goalscorer in EURO history when he fired Croatia ahead from close range – moments after seeing his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The reigning champions were in no mood to relinquish their crown without a fight, though, and Mattia Zaccagni's curling shot in the closing seconds earned the Azzurri a last-16 ticket and left Zlatko Dalic's team hoping – in vain – for a best third-place spot.

Must-see moment: If Modrić's historic effort will be replayed for years to come, so too will Zaccagni's late drive.

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Italy

Ralf Rangnick's Austria emerged surprise victors of a tough Group D with this highly impressive win. Donyell Malen turned Alexander Prass's cross-shot into his own net after just six minutes, before Cody Gakpo's smart finish restored parity early in the second half. Romano Schmid and Memphis Depay traded goals but it was Austria who had the final say, Marcel Sabitzer smashing past Bart Verbruggen to clinch pole position for Rangnick's men.

Must-see moment: Sabitzer capped a fine all-round display with a superbly struck late winner.

Highlights: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

La Roja proved too strong for Georgia despite Robin Le Normand's first-half own goal giving the tournament's surprise package an early advantage. Rodri steered in Spain's equaliser before half-time, then Luis de La Fuente's side went ahead soon after the restart courtesy of Fabián Ruiz's header. Late efforts by Nico Williams and Dani Olmo completed the turnaround, yet Georgia exited the competition with heads held high.

Must-see moment: Le Normand's own goal had Georgia fans dreaming of a shock win.

Highlights: Spain 4-1 Georgia

Türkiye reached their first EURO or World Cup quarter-final in 16 years thanks to Merih Demiral's double. The defender struck first after just 57 seconds – the fastest-ever EURO knockout goal – before extending Türkiye's advantage with a well-placed header. Michael Gregoritsch renewed hope for Austria, who would have forced extra time had it not been for Mert Günok's astonishing save to claw away Christoph Baumgartner's 95th-minute header.

Must-see moment: Mert Günok's one-handed stop to thwart Baumgartner.

Highlights: Austria 1-2 Türkiye

This last-eight duel between joint record EURO winners lived up to expectations, as Spain scored late in extra time to edge an engrossing encounter. Olmo's low finish broke the deadlock, only for Wirtz to force an additional 30 minutes with a laser-precise equaliser. Both teams had chances thereafter until, with penalties looming, Mikel Merino steered a brilliant header into the corner to win it for Spain – who held on despite Dani Carvajal's late red card.

Must-see moment: Merino's header from Olmo's centre was a thing of beauty.

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Germany (aet)

France had yet to hit top gear going into their last-four tie with Spain, but Didier Deschamps' team struck first when Randal Kolo Muani nodded in Kylian Mbappé's cross. La Roja starlet Lamine Yamal steered a sumptuous left-footed strike past Mike Maignan to become the youngest EURO scorer, then Olmo rifled in a deflected shot four minutes later as Spain made it six straight wins.

Must-see moment: What else? Lamal's wonder goal to draw La Roja level.

Semi-final highlights: Spain 2-1 France

England fell behind for a third knockout game running, Xavi Simons' blistering effort beating Jordan Pickford in the seventh minute. For the third knockout game running, though, the Three Lions roared back to equalise through Harry Kane's penalty. Just when it seemed the match was destined for extra time, up popped substitute Ollie Watkins to drill a magnificent shot into the bottom far corner and book England's place in a second straight EURO final.

Must-see moment: Simons' wonderful strike warrants a mention but Watkins' goal wins it for drama.

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 1-2 England



