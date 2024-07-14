Lamine Yamal's record-breaking EURO: Spain prodigy wins final a day after 17th birthday

The youngest-ever EURO or FIFA World Cup finalist, Lamine Yamal was named Young Player of the Tournament and picked up a UEFA EURO 2024 winners medal just one day after celebrating his 17th birthday.

Yamal announced himself on the world stage at the finals in Germany, turning in a series of dazzling displays and setting records along the way. The most dramatic moment came in the semi-final comeback defeat of France, when he bent in a stunning equaliser to become the competition's youngest-ever scorer.

Yamal becomes youngest EURO goalscorer

Yamal's record-breaking feats for Spain

Youngest EURO player: 16 years 338 days (Spain 3-0 Croatia, 15/06/2024)

Youngest EURO scorer: 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup semi-final: 16 years 362 days (Spain 2-1 France, 09/07/2024)

Youngest player to appear in a EURO or World Cup final: 17 years 1 day (Spain 2-1 England, 14/07/2024)

Youngest scorer in EURO qualifying: 16 years 57 days (Georgia 1-7 Spain, 08/09/2023)

Yamal is also the second-youngest player ever to feature in a UEFA Champions League game, having made his Barcelona debut in Europe's premier club competition at the age of just 16 years 68 days.

Analysis: Graham Hunter, Spain reporter Records aside, what's just remarkable about Lamine Yamal is how he uses the ball. His decision-making is beyond reproach and, frankly, beyond belief. All ex-pros who watch him are stunned by how often he chooses the correct option – and all without even a hint of showing off. When I interviewed Lamine a few months ago, what stood out was his calm, intelligent demeanour and his sunny sense of humour. Off the pitch, he's mature beyond his years. On it, he's one of a kind; perhaps a once-in-a-generation talent.

Final records

Yamal appeared in every one of La Roja's seven EURO 2024 games, starting all but the Matchday 3 victory over Albania. He registered a goal and four assists in the process.

The final came just a day after his 17th birthday, meaning he became the youngest ever EURO finalist, taking the record set by Renato Sanches, who was aged 18 years 328 days when he turned out for Portugal in their win against France in the 2016 showpiece.

Yamal on his wondergoal against France

Yamal is also now the youngest ever player to feature in the final of a EURO or a World Cup. The youngest World Cup finalist remains forward Pelé, who was just 17 years 249 days old when he played in Brazil's 5-2 triumph over Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final. He scored two goals in that game.

Yamal was denied by England's Jordan Pickford in the EURO 2024 final and thus missed out on a chance to break Pietro Anastasi's record and become the youngest ever EURO final scorer. Anastasi was aged 20 years 64 days when his right-footed volley from outside the box doubled Italy's advantage against Yugoslavia in the 1968 final replay in Rome.