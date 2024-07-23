UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2024 technical report: Download part one!

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

UEFA's team of observers – experienced coaches and former players – have collaborated with the UEFA performance analysis team to produce a detailed assessment of the finals.

Part one of the UEFA technical report for UEFA EURO 2024 is now available online.

Download the report here to explore an analysis of key tactical features from the final, as identified by UEFA's technical observers. It also includes data profiles of the two finalist teams, profiles of the Player of the Tournament and Young Player of the Tournament, and sections on the Team of the Tournament and the Goals of the Tournament. The full technical report for all competitions will be published later in the summer, before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Download the report

In part one of the EURO 2024 report, the technical observers examined the following tactical aspects: England's man-to-man midfield marking in the first half, Spain's midfield switch in the second half, and Spain's ability to play through England's press.

UEFA's team of observers – experienced coaches and former players – collaborate with the UEFA performance analysis unit to produce reports for every UEFA national team and club competition. To access reports from previous seasons, visit UEFA Technical Reports.

The UEFA technical observer team for EURO 2024 led by Olivier Doglia, Head of Technical Education and Development, comprised Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Packie Bonner, Fabio Capello, Frank de Boer, Jean-François Domergue, Avram Grant, Aitor Karanka, Ioan Lupescu, David Moyes, Michael O’Neill and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

