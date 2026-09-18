UEFA EURO 2028 team facilities catalogue launched

With less than two years to go until UEFA EURO 2028 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, UEFA has unveiled the official team facilities catalogue, inviting potential participants to begin planning their tournament set-up. The catalogue includes a wide range of options within and close to host cities to minimise travel times and support efficient match logistics.

Following the host announcement in autumn 2023, UEFA and UK & Ireland 2028 Limited experts carried out an extensive inspection programme, assessing hotels and training sites across the host countries. The process focused on hotels with strong team experience and elite sports facilities, resulting in a carefully curated selection of high-quality team base camps.

Supporting teams on the road to UEFA EURO 2028

Each team base camp combines a dedicated hotel with a nearby training facility, tailored to meet the demands of international teams. The catalogue features a broad range of options, geographically spread across the United Kingdom and Ireland, with most locations positioned close to host cities to minimise travel times and support efficient match logistics.

The online catalogue serves as a central planning tool for national associations, offering a structured overview of all available team base camp options. Video content is provided for each team base camp, alongside tailored information on hotels, training centres, and the respective facilities and amenities, helping teams evaluate locations and support their tournament planning.

National associations are encouraged to visit and evaluate their short-listed facilities. While a number of teams will secure qualification by November 2027, final team base camp selections are expected in January 2028. The final catalogue includes 36 team base camps and serves as a central planning tool for teams, offering a high-quality 'home from home' throughout EURO 2028.

The list of team base camps pre-selected by UEFA, which national associations are invited to visit and evaluate ahead of making their final selection, is as follows.

Birmingham Ashby Springs: Champneys Springs Wellness Resort (pitch on-site)

Aston Villa: The Belfry Hotel & Resort & Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath 2 Training Centre

Derby: Delta Hotels Breadsall Priory Country Club & The Derby County Training Centre

Leicester: Novotel Leicester & Leicester City FC Training Ground

Loughborough: Burleigh Court Hotel & Conference Centre & Loughborough University Stadium (pitch on-site)

Wolves: Park Hall Hotel & Spa & Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Cardiff Bristol: Aztec Hotel & Spa & The Quarters Training Ground, Bristol Rovers FC

Celtic Dragon I: The Celtic Manor Resort & National Football Development Centre, Dragon Park

Celtic Dragon II: Coldra Court Hotel & National Football Development Centre, Dragon Park

Dublin Dublin Carton: Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel & Carton House Sports Facility (pitch on-site)

Glasgow Oriam: Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West & Oriam, Scotland's Sports Performance Centre (pitch on-site)

St Mirren: Gleddoch Golf & Spa Resort & St Mirren Park Stadium

Troon: Marine Troon & Kilmarnock FC Stadium

Liverpool Carden: Carden Park Hotel (pitch on-site)

Chester: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Chester & Colliers Park

Everton: Daresbury Park Hotel & Spa & Finch Farm, Everton FC

Liverpool Formby: Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa & Southport FC

London Bisham Burnham: Burnham Beeches Hotel & Spa & Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre

Cambridge: Graduate by Hilton Cambridge & Clare College Sports Ground, Cambridge United FC

Cobham: Hilton Cobham & Surrey Sports Park

East Herts: Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club & Bragbury End, Stevenage FC

Hampshire: Four Seasons Hampshire & Farnborough FC

London Teddington: The Lensbury Resort (pitch on-site)

Reading: DeVere Wokefield Estate (Mansion House) & Bearwood Park, Reading FC

Southampton: Harbour Hotel Southampton & Southampton FC Training Centre

Tottenham Hotspur: Myddelton Lodge & Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Centre (pitch on-site)

Windsor: De Vere Beaumont Estate & Eton College

Wycombe: Crowne Plaza Marlow & Marlow Road, Wycombe Wanderers FC

Manchester Blackburn Rovers: Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa & Brockhall Village Training Ground, Blackburn Rovers FC

Burnley: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort & Gawthorpe Hall Training Ground, Burnley FC

Manchester City: The Lowry Hotel & City Football Academy, Manchester City FC

Manchester Mottram: Champneys Mottram Hall (pitch on-site)

Manchester Worsley: Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Park Country Club & Bolton Wanderers FC

York: The Grand, York & York Community Stadium

Newcastle Darlington: Blackwell Grange Hotel & Darlington Arena

Middlesbrough: Rockliffe & Middlesbrough FC Training Centre (pitch on-site)

Newcastle United: Hilton Newcastle Tyne Bridge & Whitley Park, Newcastle United FC

UEFA EURO 2028 will be jointly hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and will run from 9 June to 9 July 2028 across eight host cities and nine venues.

The official team facilities catalogue is accessible exclusively to UEFA national associations.