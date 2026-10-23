UEFA EURO 2028 Fan Forum puts supporters at the heart of tournament planning

With just under 600 days to go until UEFA EURO 2028, more than 100 attendees gathered at Wembley for the tournament’s first Fan Forum, putting supporters’ priorities firmly at the centre of preparations.

Jointly hosted by UEFA, UK & Ireland 2028 and Football Supporters Europe (FSE), the two-day forum kicked off a process that will build on the successes and lessons of UEFA EURO 2024.

Present at the event were staff and supporter liaison officers from 34 UEFA member national associations, fan embassies and national team supporters groups, and through presentations, workshops and open discussions, they explored what fans can look forward to in 2028, and how they can contribute throughout the planning process.

An affordable and accessible EURO

Among the topics discussed, organisers reiterated important commitments designed to make UEFA EURO 2028 accessible to as many supporters as possible.

Three million tickets will be available across a range of price categories, with affordable tickets forming an important part of the tournament’s offer to fans. There will be no dynamic pricing, while tickets will go on sale only after the tournament draw, meaning supporters will know where and when their team will play before applying.

These commitments form part of the wider ambition to deliver a welcoming tournament that combines world-class football with a fair and transparent experience for supporters.

Building relationships that last

The Fan Forum provided an important opportunity for national associations and supporter groups to meet, exchange knowledge and establish relationships that will continue throughout the tournament cycle.

This collaborative approach will help organisers understand supporters’ priorities, anticipate potential challenges and develop services that reflect the realities of following a team at a major tournament. The connections forged at Wembley will also help information travel quickly and effectively between organisers and fans as plans develop.

A joint presentation from FSE and the Football Supporters’ Association also explored the opportunity to develop a collaborative fan project involving UEFA, UK & Ireland 2028 and supporter organisations. The project will bring together a range of fan-focused initiatives during the tournament, building on the experience of previous EUROs and the expertise of fans across the host nations.

It is planned for all 24 teams participating at UEFA EURO 2028 to have a dedicated supporter liaison officer, acting as a link between fans, its national association, UEFA and the tournament organisers. They will help coordinate supporter-related activities, communicate clear and timely information and ensure fans’ perspectives remain part of the conversation.

Creating a festival of football

The forum also offered attendees an early insight into planning for fan zones and public viewing events, and an opportunity to discuss the practical elements that will bring it to life for an anticipated six million visitors. These included match scheduling, mobility, supporter services, communication and the experience awaiting fans across the host cities.

Travel between matches has been considered as part of the tournament’s planning, with supporters encouraged to experience different destinations while following their national team, supported by the ambition to deliver an unrivalled mobility operation across the UK and Ireland.

The next UEFA EURO 2028 Fan Forum will take place in February 2028 UEFA via Getty Images

Continuing the conversation

The event represents the first stage of a dialogue that will continue as the tournament approaches.

Following the event, FSE’s Director of Institutional Affairs, Stuart Dykes, said: "By bringing organisers and supporter representatives together early, the forum has laid the foundations for a tournament shaped by fans’ experience and expertise. The conversations started at Wembley will continue through to 2028 towards delivering another fan-friendly EURO: a vibrant, welcoming and memorable tournament created not only for supporters, but with their voices central to planning and preparations."

A second Fan Forum will take place in February 2028, when the focus will move towards detailed operational delivery. Representatives from each host city, national police forces and other delivery partners will join supporter groups to address the practical issues that will define the tournament experience.

Before then, the next major milestone on the road to UEFA EURO 2028 is the qualifying draw in Belfast on 6 December.