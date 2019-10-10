EURO qualifiers: what to watch out for

Czechs count on Slavia connection

Victory in Prague would take England to the finals, but with Group A's second-placed side Czech Republic just one point clear of Kosovo, Jaroslav Šilhavý's men will be keen to keep ahead before those teams' likely qualifying decider in Plzen on 14 November. Eight players have been called up from UEFA Champions League contenders Slavia Praha, whose Eden Arena hosts England, and Šilhavý explained: “We have the advantage that Slavia play big matches and their players have stood up so far."

Friday: Czech Republic v England, Montenegro v Bulgaria

Monday: Bulgaria v England, Kosovo v Montenegro

Ukraine hope to bring it home

Holders Portugal climbed to second in Group B with two September wins following their UEFA Nations League victory, but they are still adrift of Ukraine, who will qualify with four points this month. "We have three games left and our aim is to take maximum points and qualify for EURO 2020," said Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko. "Then we'll be able to make our plans [for the summer]. But we haven't achieved our goal yet, so there's no point looking too far ahead."

Friday: Portugal v Luxembourg, Ukraine v Lithuania

Monday: Ukraine v Portugal, Lithuania v Serbia

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Ronaldo hits four in Lithuanua

Deschamps sets France course



With four UEFA EURO 2016 contestants involved, Group H always looked tough – and so it has proved. Turkey and France share the lead with Iceland three points back and Albania another three adrift. The world champions potentially could be home and dry with two wins, however, and France coach Didier Deschamps said: "First and foremost, it means winning our first game in Iceland, then the second, in which case we will have met our objective."

Friday: Iceland v France, Turkey v Albania, Andorra v Moldova

Monday: France v Turkey, Moldova v Albania, Iceland v Andorra

Surging Spain's new look

Spain's seven-point lead atop Group F is the largest in any of the sections and means two victories (maybe not even that) this month would take them to the finals. Roberto Moreno has named a squad with three uncapped players – Sergio Reguilón, Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno – and just three from Real Madrid and Barcelona combined, musing: "The best national teams in history are often filled by big clubs, but now football is moving in a new direction. There are fewer [Spanish] international players in the [big Liga] teams. It's difficult to say if the Spanish teams are falling down the hierarchy."

Saturday: Faroe Islands v Romania (18:00 CET), Norway v Spain, Malta v Sweden

Tuesday: Sweden v Spain, Romania v Norway, Faroe Islands v Malta

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Romania 1-2 Spain

Lichtsteiner resumes Swiss role

The front three in Group D are unbeaten, though third-placed Switzerland will hope to cut that number to one as they visit Denmark, in second, before hosting leaders Republic of Ireland. Coach Vladimir Petković has called up captain Stephan Lichtsteiner for the first time since March, but Xherdan Shaqiri – who has revoked his international retirement – is out with a calf injury. Petković said: "I have always kept contact with Lichtsteiner and he always behaved impeccably. He has shown that he is always ready, whether he plays or not. He is still our captain and our leader."

Saturday: Georgia v Republic of Ireland (15:00 CET), Denmark v Switzerland (18:00 CET)

Tuesday: Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar v Georgia

Mkhitaryan misses key trips

Two wins would confirm Italy as Group J winners, and they could seal their finals spot on Saturday if they beat Greece in Rome. "That could be the match that gives us qualification," said Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini, "so we're hoping the Stadio Olimpico will be full of fans, like at Italia '90 when we were young." Nevertheless, it is Armenia, only three points behind second-placed Finland, who could capture the headlines if their two trips go their way – albeit they are without Henrikh Mkhitaryan after an injury suffered for Roma.

Saturday: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland (18:00 CET), Italy v Greece, Liechtenstein v Armenia

Tuesday: Finland v Armenia (18:00 CET), Liechtenstein v Italy, Greece v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kai Havertz scored his first Germany goal against Argentina Bongarts/Getty Images

Germans and Dutch want to throw weight around

"You have to be a bit lenient with younger players," shrugged Joachim Löw after Germany surrendered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 friendly draw with Argentina on Wednesday. Whether he brings back the old guard for a less challenging test against Estonia is a moot point. Germany and the Netherlands start the day level with Northern Ireland on 12 points, and both will seek to end it with 15 as they meet the lowest-ranked Group C sides. The big guns then face Northern Ireland in November, so all hope is not lost for Michael O’Neill’s men.

Sunday: Belarus v Netherlands (18:00 CET), Estonia v Germany

Croatia hope for party in Cardiff

A 3-0 scalp of Hungary has put Croatia very much in charge of their own destiny, though Bruno Petković expects no favours from Wales in a game in which Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić could be on opposite sides. "We are Croatia – we are always under pressure, it's our job," the Dinamo Zagreb forward said. That pressure could lift on Sunday, though; if Azerbaijan take points off Hungary in the early game, Zlatko Dalić’s team will book a finals place with a victory in Cardiff.

Sunday: Hungary v Azerbaijan (18:00 CET), Wales v Croatia

Robert Lewandowski scored three against Latvia ©AFP/Getty Images

Poland on the brink

Robert Lewandowski hit his sixth international hat-trick against Latvia on Thursday, but no one will mind who scores against North Macedonia on Sunday provided the hosts get the win they need to reach their fourth (and fourth straight) EURO finals. The mood may be more intense in Ljubljana where Slovenia welcome neighbours Austria; the visitors are second in Group G , but Slovenia, North Macedonia and Israel all have designs on that position with two matches to go.

Sunday: Slovenia v Austria, Poland v North Macedonia

Tuesday: Israel v Latvia

Russia determined to get the job done

Stanislav Cherchesov is not planning anything fancy as his side head to Cyprus in search of the single point required to clinch their finals place along with Group I leaders Belgium. "Don't expect an experiment," he said. "First, we have to get our job done." If it’s hard to imagine how Russia can fail, their EURO doomsday scenario would involve a Cyprus winning streak, a loss to Belgium and then a footballing catastrophe in San Marino on 19 November.

Sunday: Kazakhstan v Belgium (15:00 CET), Cyprus v Russia (18:00 CET), Scotland v San Marino (18:00 CET)