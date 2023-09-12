European Qualifiers: Spain hit six, Belgium win and Italy see off Ukraine

Spain comfortably beat Cyprus in Group A in European Qualifying on Monday, while Belgium kept their unbeaten run going against Estonia and Italy saw off Ukraine.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 6 action on the road to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Tuesday's results

Group A: Norway 2-1 Georgia, Spain 6-0 Cyprus

Group C: Italy 2-1 Ukraine, Malta 0-2 North Macedonia

Group F: Belgium 5-0 Estonia, Sweden 1-3 Austria

Group I: Israel 1-0 Belarus, Romania L-L Kosovo, Switzerland 3-0 Andorra

Latest standings

Spain 6-0 Cyprus

Spain were in ruthless form against Cyprus Getty Images

Spain's substitutes ran riot in the second half with Ferran Torres netting twice and Alex Baena scoring on his debut during the win over Cyprus.

The first half saw Nico Williams create both goals, cutting back for Gavi to volley in and then clipping a cross for Mikel Merino to head home, before the winger limped off just before the break.

After the interval Joselu converted a header from Dani Carvajal's cross before Ferran Torres stroked two home, with debutant Alex Baena notching from close range in between to seal a satisfactory night's work.

Key stat: Spain have now won their last 24 matches EURO qualifying matches at home and lost only two of their last 41 overall.

Belgium 5-0 Estonia

Jan Vertonghen scored on his 150th international appearance and captain Romelu Lukaku struck twice inside three second-half minutes as Belgium stayed top of Group F by beating Estonia.

Centre-back Vertonghen headed in after four minutes and had more cause for celebration when Leandro Trossard beat three defenders to score his side's second.

Henri Anier hammered a shot against the woodwork for the visitors before the break, but Lukaku's clinical finishes in the 56th and 58th minutes and Charles De Ketelaere's effort two minutes from time ensured a comfortable Red Devils win, leaving the visitors fifth.

Key stat: Belgium last lost a home EURO Qualifier in September 2010 against Germany, winning 11 times and drawing on four occasions since then.

Italy 2-1 Ukraine

Italy held on to defeat Ukraine Getty Images

Davide Frattesi struck twice as Italy won manager Luciano Spalletti's first home match in charge and leapfrogged Ukraine into second place in Group C.

Inter midfielder Frattesi rewarded the hosts' bright start by firing in the 12th-minute opener, then steered the ball past goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan following a ricochet 18 minutes later.

Ukraine replied four minutes before the break when Andriy Yarmolenko stroked in following Gianluigi Donnarumma's fine save to deny Artem Dovbyk.

The Azzurri could have scored more in the second half, Buschan keeping out Giacomo Raspadori's drive with his fingertips and seeing Manuel Locatelli's effort hit the crossbar.

Key stat: Italy have scored in each of their last 31 EURO qualifying matches since a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland in 2010.

Sweden 1-3 Austria

Austria took a big step towards Euro 2024 qualification after a second-half burst of three goals in 16 minutes at the Friends Arena, Solna.

Michael Gregoritsch's thumping header from a pinpoint Stefan Posch cross opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Marko Arnautović then drilled in after Sweden failed to clear another cross three minutes later.

The Inter forward went on to score a penalty with 20 minutes left to play, after Phillipp Mwene's surge into the box was stopped by Isak Hien's trailing leg.

Defender Emile Holm pulled one back in the 90th minute for his first ever goal for Sweden.

Key stat: Austria's eighth consecutive match in all competitions undefeated, and they still haven't lost a single match during these European qualifiers

Elsewhere

In the other match in Group A Norway comfortably beat Georgia courtesy of goals from Premier League duo Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. A draw would have seen Scotland confirm qualification for the finals, but they will now have to wait until Gameweek 7 to try to clinch their place in the top two.

In Group C's second game North Macedonia saw off Malta, with first-half Eljif Elmas and Jovan Manev goals sealing victory. North Macedonia are now level with Italy and Ukraine on seven points, while Malta remain at the bottom with defeats in every game so far.

Goals from Cedric Itten, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri saw Switzerland beat Andorra in Group I, while Gavriel Kanichowsky struck late to see Israel beat Belarus. Switzerland remain top on 14 points, albeit with Israel just three points behind them.

Get the EURO 2024 app