European Qualifiers top scorer: Erling Haaland, Andrej Kramarić, Patrik Schick

Norway's Erling Haaland and Croatia's Andrej Kramarić have joined Patrik Schick of Czechia as the leading scorers in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on four goals. England captain Harry Kane and Norway's Alexander Sørloth follow closely behind.

Who is the top scorer in the European Qualifiers?

World Cup qualifying top scorers 4: Erling Haaland (Norway)

4: Andrej Kramarić (Croatia)

4: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 3: Harry Kane (England)

3: Alexander Sørloth (Norway)



Haaland has scored in all four of Norway's European Qualifiers to date (all victories), enough for a share of top spot. Early front runner Schick suffered a frustrating evening in his fourth outing as Czechia lost 5-1 to Croatia, including two goals from Kramarić. That was the Hoffenheim striker's second double in four days as he too moved on to four goals.

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on five of Norway's 13 goals. Wales' Sorba Thomas has averaged one for each of his four appearances, while Ivan Perišić set up three goals in one game during Croatia's 7-0 victory over Gibraltar on Matchday 3.

5: Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

4: Sorba Thomas (Wales)

3: Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

European Qualifiers stats

Who has scored a hat-trick?

No hat-tricks have been scored in the European Qualifiers this season.

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11