European Qualifiers top scorers: Andrej Kramarić

Croatia's Andrej Kramarić is back at the top of the scorers rankings for the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after taking his tally to six goals in four outings.

The 34-year-old is one clear of the Netherlands' Memphis Depay, with a stellar group of four players just one goal further back on four apiece: Spain's Mikel Merino, Norway's Erling Haaland, Czechia's Patrik Schick and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.

Who is the top scorer in the European Qualifiers?

World Cup qualifying top scorers 6 Andrej Kramarić (Croatia) 5 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)﻿ 4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

4 Erling Haaland (Norway)

4 Mikel Merino (Spain)

4 Patrik Schick (Czechia) 3 Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

3 Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

3 Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

3 Gvidas Gineitis (Lithuania)

3 Harry Kane (England)

3 Moise Kean (Italy)

3 Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

3 Dor Peretz (Israel)

3 Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

3 Giacomo Raspadori (Italy)

3 Alexander Sørloth (Norway)

3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Kramarić has scored in all four of Croatia's wins in as many outings to date, while the Netherlands' new all-time top scorer Depay has five in four after he was shut out by Poland (when he did claim an assist).

Haaland has scored in all four of Norway's European Qualifiers to date (all victories) while Schick was the early front-runner before Czechia lost 5-1 to Croatia in June in a game that included two goals from Kramarić.

Merino's hat-trick in Konya on Sunday took him on to four goals too, with De Bruyne's double against Kazakhstan keeping him in the hunt for the top scorer accolade.

Watch Erling Haaland's four goals

See the top scorer rankings

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on five of Norway's 13 goals. Wales' Sorba Thomas, Italy forward Mateo Retegui and Israel's Manor Solomon are one behind, while Ivan Perišić set up three goals in one game during Croatia's 7-0 victory over Gibraltar on Matchday 3.

5 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

4 Mateo Retegui (Italy)﻿

4 Manor Solomon (Israel)﻿

4 Sorba Thomas (Wales)



Patrik Schick's four goals

European Qualifiers stats

Who has scored a hat-trick?

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia 3-0 Andorra, 10/06/2025)

Mikel Merino (Türkiye 0-6 Spain, 07/09/2025)

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11