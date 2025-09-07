European Qualifiers top scorers: Memphis Depay, Andrej Kramarić

The Netherlands' Memphis Depay has joined Croatia's Andrej Kramarić on five at the top of the scorers rankings for the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel Merino moved level with Norway's Erling Haaland and Czechia's Patrik Schick on four goals after he hit a treble in Spain's overwhelming win in Türkiye, with Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne hitting his third and fourth goals of the campaign too.

Who is the top scorer in the European Qualifiers?

World Cup qualifying top scorers 5 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

5 Andrej Kramarić (Croatia) 4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

4 Erling Haaland (Norway)

4 Mikel Merino (Spain)

4 Patrik Schick (Czechia) 3 Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

3 Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

3 Gvidas Gineitis (Lithuania)

3 Harry Kane (England)

3 Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

3 Alexander Sørloth (Norway)

3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Depay became the Netherlands all-time top scorer as he hit his 51st and 52nd international goals in a hard-fought 3-2 win in Lithuania. On Matchday 5, Kramarić scored the winner away to the Faroe Islands to move on to five goals in three games in the current edition.

Haaland has scored in all four of Norway's European Qualifiers to date (all victories) while Schick was the early front-runner before Czechia lost 5-1 to Croatia in June in a game that included two goals from Kramarić.

Merino's hat-trick in Konya on Sunday took him on to four goals too, with De Bruyne's double against Kazakhstan keeping him in the hunt for the top scorer accolade.

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on five of Norway's 13 goals. Wales' Sorba Thomas has averaged one for each of his four appearances, while Ivan Perišić set up three goals in one game during Croatia's 7-0 victory over Gibraltar on Matchday 3.

5 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

4 Sorba Thomas (Wales)

3 Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

3 Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium)

3 Manor Soloman (Israel)

3 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Who has scored a hat-trick?

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia 3-0 Andorra, 10/06/2025)

Mikel Merino (Türkiye 0-6 Spain, 07/09/2025)

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11