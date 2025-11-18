World Cup 2026: Who has qualified from Europe, who is in the play-offs?

England and France were the first European teams to book their places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with ten other nations winning their groups to join them at next summer's finals.

Which teams could join them through the play-offs?

European Qualifiers: State of play The 12 group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; runners-up will participate in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place. Qualified as group winners

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland Confirmed in play-offs as group runners-up

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales Confirmed in play-offs via Nations League route

Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 23:00 CET on Tuesday 18 November.

Germany (15 pts), Slovakia (12), Northern Ireland (9), Luxembourg (0)

Germany have qualified as group winners.

Slovakia will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Northern Ireland have finished third but will enter the play-offs via the Nations League route.

Luxembourg have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

﻿Switzerland (14), Kosovo (11), Slovenia (4), Sweden (2)

Switzerland have qualified as group winners.

Kosovo will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Slovenia have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden have finished fourth but will enter the play-offs via the Nations League route.

Scotland (13), Denmark (11), Greece (7), Belarus (2)

Scotland have qualified as group winners.

Denmark will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Greece have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Belarus have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

France (16), Ukraine (10), Iceland (7), Azerbaijan (1)

France have qualified as group winners.

Ukraine will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Iceland have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Azerbaijan have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Spain (16), Türkiye (13), Georgia (3), Bulgaria (3)

Spain have qualified as group winners.

Türkiye will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Georgia have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Bulgaria have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal (13), Republic of Ireland (10), Hungary (8), Armenia (3)

Portugal have qualified as group winners.

Republic of Ireland will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Hungary have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Armenia have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Key dates Play-off match dates

26 & 31 March 2026 Final tournament dates

11 June to 19 July 2026

Netherlands (20), Poland (17), Finland (10), Malta (5), Lithuania (3)

Netherlands have qualified as group winners.

Poland will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Finland have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Malta have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Lithuania have finished fifth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Austria (19), Bosnia and Herzegovina (17), Romania (13), Cyprus (8), San Marino (0)

Austria have qualified as group winners.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Romania have finished third but will enter the play-offs via the Nations League route.

Cyprus have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

San Marino have finished fifth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Norway (24), Italy (18), Israel (12), Estonia (4), Moldova (1)

Norway have qualified as group winners.

Italy will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Israel have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Estonia have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Moldova have finished fifth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

﻿Belgium (18), Wales (16), North Macedonia (13), Kazakhstan (8), Liechtenstein (0)

Belgium have qualified as group winners.

Wales will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

North Macedonia have finished third but will enter the play-offs via the Nations League route.

Kazakhstan have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Liechtenstein have finished fifth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

England (24), Albania (14), Serbia (13), Latvia (5), Andorra (1)

England have qualified as group winners.

Albania will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Serbia have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Latvia have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Andorra have finished fifth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

﻿Croatia (22), Czechia (16), Faroe Islands (12), Montenegro (9), Gibraltar (0)

Croatia have qualified as group winners.

Czechia will enter the play-offs after finishing second.

Faroe Islands have finished third and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Montenegro have finished fourth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Gibraltar have finished fifth and are unable to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.