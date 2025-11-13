World Cup 2026: Which European teams have qualified?

There are a total of 16 UEFA berths available at the 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the 12 qualifying group winners assured of a final tournament place along with the four eventual play-off winners.

England became the first European nation to book their ticket to the finals, which take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across Canada, Mexico and the United States, when they secured top spot in Group K on Matchday 8.

UEFA.com keeps track of the qualifiers as they are confirmed and runs the rule over the European contenders.

How does qualification work? In total, 16 UEFA nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The 12 group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; the four remaining berths are determined by play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place.

ENGLAND

How they qualified: Group K winners

Best World Cup performance: Winners (1966)

Most recent appearance: 2022 (quarter-finals)

The UEFA EURO 2024 runners-up began a new era when Thomas Tuchel replaced Gareth Southgate after that showpiece defeat by Spain in Berlin and the German coach has certainly made his mark. England secured qualification with a perfect 18 points from their opening six games, scoring 18 goals and conceding none. The talismanic Harry Kane continues to lead the line but the supporting cast has grown ever deeper, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson particularly impressive.

Lowdown: European Qualifiers