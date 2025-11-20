World Cup 2026: European play-off draw

The eight semi-final ties of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-offs have been set following Thursday's draw, with the potential route to the final tournament mapped out for all 16 nations involved.

Who has already qualified?

What are the World Cup 2026 European play-off ties?

Semi-finals (26 March 2026)

Path A

SF1: Italy vs Northern Ireland

SF2: Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina



Path B

SF3: Ukraine vs Sweden

SF4: Poland vs Albania



Path C

SF5: Türkiye vs Romania

SF6: Slovakia vs Kosovo



Path D

SF7: Denmark vs North Macedonia

SF8: Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Finals (31 March 2026)

Path A: Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy / Northern Ireland



Path B: Ukraine / Sweden vs Poland / Albania



Path C: Slovakia / Kosovo vs Türkiye / Romania



Path D: Czechia / Republic of Ireland vs Denmark / North Macedonia

How did the draw work?

Sixteen teams participate in the European play-offs: 12 runners-up from the European Qualifiers group stage plus four teams that qualified via the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

Each play-off path is composed of two semi-final pairings of one seeded team and one unseeded team: pot 1 vs pot 4 and pot 2 vs pot 3.

The seeded teams were drawn to play the play-off semi-final at home. Within each path, the winners of the semi-finals advance to the play-off final. For each play-off final, a draw was conducted to determine which semi-final winner will play at home.

The play-offs are played in single-leg knockout matches, with the four winners proceeding to the final tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.