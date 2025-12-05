2026 World Cup draw: Twelve European teams discover group stage opponents

The European teams confirmed to be heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have learned their opponents in the group stage following Friday's draw.

Europe's World Cup qualifiers Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

What are the 2026 World Cup groups?

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic, European Play-Off D winner (Czechia, Denmark, North Macedonia or Republic of Ireland)

Group B: Canada, European Play-Off A winner (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland or Wales), Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, European Play-Off C winner (Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia or Türkiye)

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, European Play-Off B winner (Albania, Poland, Sweden or Ukraine), Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, IR Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Play-Off Tournament winner 2 (Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname), Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Play-Off Tournament winner 1 (DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia), Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

When was the 2026 World Cup draw?

The World Cup draw took place on Friday 5 December 2025 in Washington DC. It started at 12:00 local time (18:00 CET).

How did the 2026 World Cup draw work?

The teams representing the host countries were assigned to positions A1 (Mexico), B1 (Canada) and D1 (United States), as per the match schedule released last year.

The draw began with all the teams from pot 1 being drawn to groups A to L. It continued with pots 2, 3 and 4 in that order.



What were the 2026 World Cup draw pots?

Pot 1

Canada

Mexico

United States

Spain

Argentina

France

England

Brazil

Portugal

Netherlands

Belgium

Germany

Pot 2

Croatia

Morocco

Colombia

Uruguay

Switzerland

Japan

Senegal

IR Iran

Korea Republic

Ecuador

Austria

Australia

Pot 3

Norway

Panama

Egypt

Algeria

Scotland

Paraguay

Tunisia

Côte d'Ivoire

Uzbekistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Pot 4

Jordan

Cabo Verde

Ghana

Curaçao

Haiti

New Zealand

European Play-Off A winner (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland or Wales)

European Play-Off B winner (Albania, Poland, Sweden or Ukraine) ﻿

European Play-Off C winner (Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia or Türkiye) ﻿

European Play-Off D winner (Czechia, Denmark, North Macedonia or Republic of Ireland)

FIFA Play-Off Tournament winner 1 (DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia)

FIFA Play-Off Tournament winner 2 (Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname)

The finals run from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

How did the European teams qualify for the World Cup?

There are a total of 16 UEFA berths available at the 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the 12 qualifying group winners assured of a final tournament place along with the four eventual play-off winners.

Qualified as group winners

Austria – third 1954 (World Cup best)

Belgium – third 2018

Croatia – runners-up 2018

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Norway – round of 16 1938, 1998

Portugal – third place 1966

Scotland – group stage 1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

The final European places will be decided by the winners of the play-offs.

How the play-offs stand

The 12 group runners-up will participate in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place. The play-off draw on Thursday 20 November set the four paths.

Semi-finals (26 March 2026)

Path A

SF1: Italy vs Northern Ireland

SF2: Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Path B

SF3: Ukraine vs Sweden

SF4: Poland vs Albania

Path C

SF5: Türkiye vs Romania (18:00 CET)

SF6: Slovakia vs Kosovo

Path D

SF7: Denmark vs North Macedonia

SF8: Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Finals (31 March 2026)

Path A: Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy / Northern Ireland

Path B: Ukraine / Sweden vs Poland / Albania

Path C: Slovakia / Kosovo vs Türkiye / Romania

Path D: Czechia / Republic of Ireland vs Denmark / North Macedonia

Qualified for play-offs as group runners-up

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales

Qualified for play-offs via Nations League route

Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia

The final overall 2024/25 Nations League rankings can be found here.

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from FIFA. Full details of how qualifying works can be found in the official regulations.