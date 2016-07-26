Vote for your Goal and Save of the Season

Vote for your Goal of the Season and Save of the Season before the deadline closes on Tuesday 23 August.

Who is in contention?

Users can pick from ten of the most spectacular goals and ten of the finest saves from the 2015/16 campaign. Only goals and saves that occurred in UEFA club or international fixtures are eligible.

Who chose the contenders?

The goals and saves in contention were selected via a combination of the UEFA Football Committee and the UEFA Technical Observers, as well as UEFA.com reporters, correspondents and editors.

When and how can I vote?

UEFA.com's dedicated portal is the only place to vote – the deadline is Tuesday 23 August. Users can also watch the 20 candidates on UEFA.tv on YouTube or get involved in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook, using #GoalOfTheSeason and #SaveOfTheSeason.

When will the winners be announced?

On UEFA.com on Thursday 25 August, the same day as the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco.