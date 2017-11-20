UEFA Futsal EURO ticket sales start
Monday 20 November 2017
Tickets are now on sale for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 at Stožice Arena in Ljubljana with the first one bought by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who was born in the Slovenian capital.
How the ticket sales work
- One ticket gives entry to both games on a matchday
- Category one tickets: €7
- Category two tickets: €5
- Online platform: futsaleuro2018.si
- Box office open at Stožice Arena every day during the tournament