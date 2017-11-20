Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

UEFA Futsal EURO ticket sales start

Monday 20 November 2017

Tickets are now on sale for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 at Stožice Arena in Ljubljana with the first one bought by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who was born in the Slovenian capital.

Fans watch the 2016 opening game between Serbia and Slovenia - the same teams will meet in the first match again
Fans watch the 2016 opening game between Serbia and Slovenia - the same teams will meet in the first match again ©UEFA.com

Tickets are now on sale for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 at Stožice Arena in Ljubljana with the first one bought by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who was born in the Slovenian capital.

BUY TICKETS

How the ticket sales work

  • One ticket gives entry to both games on a matchday
  • Category one tickets: €7
  • Category two tickets: €5
  • Online platform: futsaleuro2018.si
  • Box office open at Stožice Arena every day during the tournament

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 20 November 2017
Top