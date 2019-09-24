Netherlands selected to host Futsal EURO 2022

The Netherlands will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 in Amsterdam and Groningen after being selected at today's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Ljubljana.

The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) will welcome its first major tournament in the sport since staging the inaugural FIFA Futsal World Cup in 1989, though it has been the venue for many major UEFA national-team and club events. The 2022 finals, to be played from 19 January to 6 February that year, will be the first Futsal EURO since the switch from the biennial 12-team tournament to a 16-nation finals held every four years.

Matches will be played at the Amsterdam Arena, which seats 12,000, and Groningen Arena. The hosts' 15 finals opponents will be decided by qualifying running from 29 January 2020 to October 2021.

The Netherlands will follow in the footsteps of previous Futsal EURO hosts Slovenia (2018), Serbia (2016), Belgium (2014), Croatia (2012), Hungary (2010), Portugal (2007), the Czech Republic (2005), Italy (2003), Russia (2001) and Spain (the first UEFA European Futsal Championship of 1999 and also the 1996 UEFA European Futsal Tournament).