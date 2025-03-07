UEFA Futsal EURO facts and figures: all the records

We look at all the records in more than 25 years of UEFA Futsal EURO history, from the first tournament in 1996 to the inaugural championship-status edition of 1999 to the expanded 16-team final tournament that was played in the Netherlands in 2022, with qualifying now in progress for the 2026 edition in Latvia and Lithuania.

All years given are dates for final tournaments. Stats include the 1996 tournament prior to championship status.

Finals

16-team final tournaments

2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands

12-team final tournaments

2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia

2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia

2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium

2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia

2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary

8-team final tournaments

2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal

2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia

2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy

2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (golden goal); Moscow, Russia

1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain

6-team final tournament

1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain

*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards

Watch seven-goal Spain win 2016 title

TEAM RECORDS

Titles

Spain 7

Italy, Portugal 2

Russia 1

Final appearances

Spain 9

Russia 7

Italy, Portugal 3

Ukraine 2

Semi-final appearances

Spain 12

Russia 10

Italy 8

Portugal 5

Ukraine 4

Czechia, Kazakhstan 2

Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Serbia 1

Final tournament appearances (max 12 inc 2022)

12: Italy, Russia, Spain

11: Ukraine

10: Portugal

8: Czechia

7: Yugoslavia/Serbia, Slovenia

6: Azerbaijan, Croatia, Netherlands

5: Belgium

4: Romania

3: Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland

1: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, France, Georgia, Slovakia, Türkiye

PLAYER RECORDS

Titles

Luis Amado (Spain) 5 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012)

Kike (Spain) 5 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012)

Daniel (Spain) 4 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010)

Juanjo (Spain) 4 (2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Ortiz (Spain) 4 (2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Javi Rodríguez (Spain) 4 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010)

Torras (Spain) 4 (2005, 2007, 2010, 2012)

Julio (Spain) 3 (2001, 2005, 2010)

Lin (Spain) 3 (2010, 2012, 2016)

All-time goalscoring (final tournaments)



Ricardinho (Portugal) 22

Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 20

Eder Lima (Russia) 17

Daniel (Spain) 16

Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 15

Javi Rodríguez (Spain) 13

Gonçalo (Portugal) 12

All-time goalscoring (including qualifying)



Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 44

Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 39

Florin Matei (Romania) 36

Igor Moskvychov (Ukraine) 32

Ricardinho (Portugal) 32

Archil Sebiskveradze (Georgia) 32*

Zoltán Dróth (Hungary) 30

Dario Marinović (Croatia) 29

*Active in 2026 qualifying

Most appearances (final tournaments)

Luis Amado lifts the trophy in 2012, with Ortiz to his left SPORTSFILE

Ortiz (Spain) 35

Luis Amado (Spain) 33

Kike (Spain) 29﻿

Sergei Abramov (Russia) 26

João Matos (Portugal) 26

Daniel (Spain) 24

Gonçalo (Portugal) 24

Ivan Milovanov (Russia) 24

João Benedito (Portugal) 23

Aleksandr Fukin (Russia) 23

Lin (Spain) 23



Most appearances (including qualifying)

Ortiz (Spain) 55

João Matos (Portugal) 49*

Luis Amado (Spain) 47

Rizvan Farzaliyev (Azerbaijan) 47

Aigars Bondars (Latvia) 43

Florin Matei (Romania) 43

Robert Lupu (Romania) 42

*Active in 2026 qualifying

Overall competition top scorers



2022: Germans Matjušenko (Latvia), Archil Sebiskveradze (Georgia) 10

2018: Bruno Coelho (Portugal) 11

2016: Ricardinho (Portugal) 11

2014: Kristjan Čujec (Slovenia), Sergio Lozano (Spain) 9

2012: Cihan Özcan (Turkey), Darko Rangotov (North Macedonia) 8

2010: Cleyton Baptistella (Italy), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 10

2007: Cihan Özcan (Turkey) 15

2005: Edwin Grünholz (Netherlands) 10

2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 17

2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 13

1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 20

1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 23

Finals top scorers

The best of Futsal EURO 2018

2022: Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) 7

2018: Ricardinho (Portugal) 7

2016: Miguelín (Spain)*, Mario Rivillos (Spain)*, Alex (Spain), Ricardinho (Portugal), Serik Zhamankulov (Kazakhstan) 6

2014: Eder Lima (Russia) 8

2012: Torras (Spain)*, Dario Marinović (Croatia) 5

2010: Saad Assis (Italy), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 5

2007: Cirilo (Russia), Daniel (Spain), Predrag Rajić (Serbia) 5

2005: Nando Grana (Italy) 6

2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7

1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 11

1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 8

*Won/shared Golden Shoe on assists

Individual match goalscoring

Qualifying: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 7 v Moldova, 1996

Final tournament: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 5 v Portugal, 2003

Fastest final tournament goal

Felipe (Azerbaijan) v Serbia 2012, 8 seconds

Age (final tournament only)

Oldest player: Andrey Tveryankin (Azerbaijan) v Serbia, 03/02/2012, 44 years 334 days

Oldest goalscorer: Mico Martić (Croatia) v Poland, 22/02/2001, 36 years 364 days

Youngest player: Dennis Berthod (Italy) v Finland, 20/01/2022, 18 years 173 days

Youngest goalscorer: Adriano Foglia (Italy) v Russia, 22/02/2001, 19 years 303 days

MATCH RECORDS

Biggest wins

Qualifying: Russia 31-0 Moldova (1996)

Final tournament: Spain 9-1 Belarus (2010 group stage), Georgia 0-8 Spain (2022 group stage)

Highest-scoring final tournament match

Serbia 8-9 Azerbaijan, 2012 group stage

Highest-scoring knockout game

Russia 9-6 Netherlands, 1999 semi-finals

Highest-scoring final tournament draw

Kazakhstan 5-5aet Spain, 2018 semi-finals; Belarus 5-5 Portugal, 2010 group stage

Highest attendances



Qualifying: Czechia vs Kazakhstan, Almaty 2018, 10,231

Final tournament: Croatia vs Russia, Zagreb 2012 (semi-final), 14,300

Final: Italy vs Russia, Antwerp 2014, 11,558

Aggregate for final tournament: Serbia 2016, 113,820

All final tournament penalty shoot-outs

2018

Semi-finals: Spain 3-1 Kazakhstan

2018 highlights: Spain pip Kazakhstan

2012

Quarter-finals: Croatia* 3-1 Ukraine

2010

Semi-finals: Portugal 5-3 Azerbaijan

Quarter-finals: Spain 7-6 Russia

Quarter-finals: Azerbaijan 4-2 Ukraine

Quarter-finals: Czechia 3-1 Italy

2007

Semi-finals: Spain 4-3 Portugal*

2001

Semi-finals: Ukraine 5-4 Italy

1999

Final: Russia 4-2 Spain*

*Hosts

Records

Spain W3 L1

Croatia W1 L0

Czechia W1 L0

Azerbaijan W1 L1

Portugal W1 L1

Russia W1 L1

Ukraine W1 L2

Kazakhstan W0 L1

Italy W0 L2

All final tournament games decided in extra time

2018

Final: Portugal 3-2 Spain

2016

Semi-finals: Russia 3-2 Serbia*

2014

Semi-finals: Russia 4-3 Spain

2012

Final: Spain 3-1 Russia

2001

Final: Spain 2-1 Ukraine

Third-place play-off: Russia* 2-1 Italy

1996

Third-place play-off: Belgium 3-2 Italy

Fifth-place play-off: Ukraine 4-3 Netherlands

*Hosts

Record

Russia W3 L1 (inc pens W4 L2)

Spain W2 L2 (inc pens W5 L3)

Belgium W1 L0

Portugal W1 L0 (inc pens W2 L1)

Ukraine W1 L1 (inc pens W2 L3)

Netherlands W0 L1

Serbia W0 L1

Italy W0 L2 (inc pens W0 L4)

Player appearances include all appearances in matchday squad regardless of whether player entered pitch.

Last updated 7 March 2025