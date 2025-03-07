UEFA Futsal EURO facts and figures: all the records
Friday, March 7, 2025
European futsal competitions have been organised by UEFA since 1996 and UEFA.com has the facts, figures and records.
We look at all the records in more than 25 years of UEFA Futsal EURO history, from the first tournament in 1996 to the inaugural championship-status edition of 1999 to the expanded 16-team final tournament that was played in the Netherlands in 2022, with qualifying now in progress for the 2026 edition in Latvia and Lithuania.
All years given are dates for final tournaments. Stats include the 1996 tournament prior to championship status.
Finals
16-team final tournaments
2022: Portugal 4-2 Russia: Amsterdam, Netherlands
12-team final tournaments
2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia
2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia
2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium
2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia
2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary
8-team final tournaments
2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal
2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czechia
2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy
2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (golden goal); Moscow, Russia
1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain
6-team final tournament
1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain
*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards
TEAM RECORDS
Titles
Spain 7
Italy, Portugal 2
Russia 1
Final appearances
Spain 9
Russia 7
Italy, Portugal 3
Ukraine 2
Semi-final appearances
Spain 12
Russia 10
Italy 8
Portugal 5
Ukraine 4
Czechia, Kazakhstan 2
Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Serbia 1
Final tournament appearances (max 12 inc 2022)
12: Italy, Russia, Spain
11: Ukraine
10: Portugal
8: Czechia
7: Yugoslavia/Serbia, Slovenia
6: Azerbaijan, Croatia, Netherlands
5: Belgium
4: Romania
3: Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland
1: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, France, Georgia, Slovakia, Türkiye
PLAYER RECORDS
Titles
Luis Amado (Spain) 5 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012)
Kike (Spain) 5 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012)
Daniel (Spain) 4 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010)
Juanjo (Spain) 4 (2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)
Ortiz (Spain) 4 (2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)
Javi Rodríguez (Spain) 4 (2001, 2005, 2007, 2010)
Torras (Spain) 4 (2005, 2007, 2010, 2012)
Julio (Spain) 3 (2001, 2005, 2010)
Lin (Spain) 3 (2010, 2012, 2016)
All-time goalscoring (final tournaments)
Ricardinho (Portugal) 22
Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 20
Eder Lima (Russia) 17
Daniel (Spain) 16
Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 15
Javi Rodríguez (Spain) 13
Gonçalo (Portugal) 12
All-time goalscoring (including qualifying)
Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 44
Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 39
Florin Matei (Romania) 36
Igor Moskvychov (Ukraine) 32
Ricardinho (Portugal) 32
Archil Sebiskveradze (Georgia) 32*
Zoltán Dróth (Hungary) 30
Dario Marinović (Croatia) 29
*Active in 2026 qualifying
Most appearances (final tournaments)
Ortiz (Spain) 35
Luis Amado (Spain) 33
Kike (Spain) 29
Sergei Abramov (Russia) 26
João Matos (Portugal) 26
Daniel (Spain) 24
Gonçalo (Portugal) 24
Ivan Milovanov (Russia) 24
João Benedito (Portugal) 23
Aleksandr Fukin (Russia) 23
Lin (Spain) 23
Most appearances (including qualifying)
Ortiz (Spain) 55
João Matos (Portugal) 49*
Luis Amado (Spain) 47
Rizvan Farzaliyev (Azerbaijan) 47
Aigars Bondars (Latvia) 43
Florin Matei (Romania) 43
Robert Lupu (Romania) 42
*Active in 2026 qualifying
Overall competition top scorers
2022: Germans Matjušenko (Latvia), Archil Sebiskveradze (Georgia) 10
2018: Bruno Coelho (Portugal) 11
2016: Ricardinho (Portugal) 11
2014: Kristjan Čujec (Slovenia), Sergio Lozano (Spain) 9
2012: Cihan Özcan (Turkey), Darko Rangotov (North Macedonia) 8
2010: Cleyton Baptistella (Italy), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 10
2007: Cihan Özcan (Turkey) 15
2005: Edwin Grünholz (Netherlands) 10
2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 17
2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 13
1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 20
1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 23
Finals top scorers
2022: Birzhan Orazov (Kazakhstan) 7
2018: Ricardinho (Portugal) 7
2016: Miguelín (Spain)*, Mario Rivillos (Spain)*, Alex (Spain), Ricardinho (Portugal), Serik Zhamankulov (Kazakhstan) 6
2014: Eder Lima (Russia) 8
2012: Torras (Spain)*, Dario Marinović (Croatia) 5
2010: Saad Assis (Italy), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Joel Queirós (Portugal) 5
2007: Cirilo (Russia), Daniel (Spain), Predrag Rajić (Serbia) 5
2005: Nando Grana (Italy) 6
2003: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7
2001: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 7
1999: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 11
1996: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 8
*Won/shared Golden Shoe on assists
Individual match goalscoring
Qualifying: Konstantin Eremenko (Russia) 7 v Moldova, 1996
Final tournament: Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine) 5 v Portugal, 2003
Fastest final tournament goal
Felipe (Azerbaijan) v Serbia 2012, 8 seconds
Age (final tournament only)
Oldest player: Andrey Tveryankin (Azerbaijan) v Serbia, 03/02/2012, 44 years 334 days
Oldest goalscorer: Mico Martić (Croatia) v Poland, 22/02/2001, 36 years 364 days
Youngest player: Dennis Berthod (Italy) v Finland, 20/01/2022, 18 years 173 days
Youngest goalscorer: Adriano Foglia (Italy) v Russia, 22/02/2001, 19 years 303 days
MATCH RECORDS
Biggest wins
Qualifying: Russia 31-0 Moldova (1996)
Final tournament: Spain 9-1 Belarus (2010 group stage), Georgia 0-8 Spain (2022 group stage)
Highest-scoring final tournament match
Serbia 8-9 Azerbaijan, 2012 group stage
Highest-scoring knockout game
Russia 9-6 Netherlands, 1999 semi-finals
Highest-scoring final tournament draw
Kazakhstan 5-5aet Spain, 2018 semi-finals; Belarus 5-5 Portugal, 2010 group stage
Highest attendances
Qualifying: Czechia vs Kazakhstan, Almaty 2018, 10,231
Final tournament: Croatia vs Russia, Zagreb 2012 (semi-final), 14,300
Final: Italy vs Russia, Antwerp 2014, 11,558
Aggregate for final tournament: Serbia 2016, 113,820
All final tournament penalty shoot-outs
2018
Semi-finals: Spain 3-1 Kazakhstan
2012
Quarter-finals: Croatia* 3-1 Ukraine
2010
Semi-finals: Portugal 5-3 Azerbaijan
Quarter-finals: Spain 7-6 Russia
Quarter-finals: Azerbaijan 4-2 Ukraine
Quarter-finals: Czechia 3-1 Italy
2007
Semi-finals: Spain 4-3 Portugal*
2001
Semi-finals: Ukraine 5-4 Italy
1999
Final: Russia 4-2 Spain*
*Hosts
Records
Spain W3 L1
Croatia W1 L0
Czechia W1 L0
Azerbaijan W1 L1
Portugal W1 L1
Russia W1 L1
Ukraine W1 L2
Kazakhstan W0 L1
Italy W0 L2
All final tournament games decided in extra time
2018
Final: Portugal 3-2 Spain
2016
Semi-finals: Russia 3-2 Serbia*
2014
Semi-finals: Russia 4-3 Spain
2012
Final: Spain 3-1 Russia
2001
Final: Spain 2-1 Ukraine
Third-place play-off: Russia* 2-1 Italy
1996
Third-place play-off: Belgium 3-2 Italy
Fifth-place play-off: Ukraine 4-3 Netherlands
*Hosts
Record
Russia W3 L1 (inc pens W4 L2)
Spain W2 L2 (inc pens W5 L3)
Belgium W1 L0
Portugal W1 L0 (inc pens W2 L1)
Ukraine W1 L1 (inc pens W2 L3)
Netherlands W0 L1
Serbia W0 L1
Italy W0 L2 (inc pens W0 L4)
Player appearances include all appearances in matchday squad regardless of whether player entered pitch.
Last updated 7 March 2025