Portugal win Futsal EURO, Ricardinho top scorer: at a glance
Saturday 10 February 2018
Portugal are UEFA Futsal EURO winners for the first time while Ricardinho dominated the individual honours in a record-breaking personal tournament: the full story.
Winners: Portugal
Runners-up: Spain
Third place: Russia
Fourth place: Kazakhstan
Player of the tournament: Ricardinho (Portugal)
Top five players
Georgi Zamtaradze (Russia, GK)
Taynan (Kazakhstan)
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)
Pola (Spain)
Ricardinho (Portugal)
Team of the tournament
Georgi Zamtaradze (Russia, GK)
Higuita (Kazakhstan, GK)
Taynan (Kazakhstan)
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)
André Coelho (Portugal)
Pedro Cary (Portugal)
Bruno Coelho (Portugal)
Ricardinho (Portugal)
Ivan Chishkala (Russia)
Mladen Kocić (Serbia)
Igor Osredkar (Slovenia)
Miguelín (Spain)
Pola (Spain)
Petro Shoturma (Ukraine)
Top scorers
Ricardinho (Portugal) 7
Bruno Coelho (Portugal) 6
Eder Lima (Russia) 5
Including qualifying
Bruno Coelho (Portugal) 11
Archil Sebiskveradze (Gerorgia), Halim Selmanaj (Albania) 9
Eder Lima (Russia), Abdessamad Mohammed (France) 8
Most assists
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan) 7
Ricardinho (Portugal) 4
Bebe (Spain), Bruno Coelho (Portugal), Eduardo (Azerbaijan), Miguelín (Spain), Robinho (Russia), Petro Shoturma (Ukraine) 3
- Ricardinho (Portugal) became all-time finals leading scorer with 22 goals.
- Eder Lima (Russia) is up to third in the all-time list with 17.
- Portugal become the second nation to simultaneously be EURO futsal and football champions after Spain between February and July 2016 (and again from 2008 to 2014).
- In the quarter-finals, Portugal became the first team to score five goals in the first half of a Futsal EURO finals game in their 8-1 defeat of Azerbaijan.
- Spain became the first team to play 50 finals matches, in the group game against Azerbaijan. Russia also reached that mark in the third-place play-off as well as becoming the first team to play 80 matches including qualifying.
- Spain's opening goal in the decider made them the first team to reach 200 in finals matches.
- Spain kept up their record of reaching every semi-final since the first edition in 1996.
- France became the 19th different nation to play in a UEFA Futsal EURO.
- This is the last time the tournament will have 12 teams: from now on the finals will be a 16-nation event played every four years, starting 2022.
Group stage
Tuesday 30 January
Group A: Slovenia 2-2 Serbia
Group B: Russia 1-1 Poland
Wednesday 31 January
Group C: Portugal 4-1 Romania
Group D: Spain 4-4 France
Thursday 1 February
Group B: Poland 1-5 Kazakhstan
Group A: Serbia 1-1 Italy
Friday 2 February
Group D: France 3-5 Azerbaijan
Group C: Romania 2-3 Ukraine
Saturday 3 February
Group B: Kazakhstan 1-1 Russia
Group A: Italy 1-2 Slovenia
Sunday 4 February
Group C: Ukraine 3-5 Portugal
Group D: Azerbaijan 0-1 Spain
Quarter-finals
Monday 5 February
Serbia 1-3 Kazakhstan
Slovenia 0-2 Russia
Tuesday 6 February
Portugal 8-1 Azerbaijan
Ukraine 0-1 Spain
Semi-finals
Thursday 8 February
Russia 2-3 Portugal
Kazakhstan 5-5 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens)
Finals day
Saturday 10 February
Third-place play-off: Russia 1-0 Kazakhstan
Final: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)
Champions roll of honour
2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia
2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia
2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium
2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia
2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary
2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal
2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czech Republic
2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy
2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (golden goal); Moscow, Russia
1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain
1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain
*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards
Titles:
Spain 7
Italy 2
Portugal, Russia 1
Final appearances:
Spain 9
Russia 6
Italy 3
Portugal, Ukraine 2
Semi-final appearances:
Spain 11
Russia 9
Italy 8
Portugal 4
Ukraine 3
Czech Republic, Kazakhstan 2
Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Serbia 1
(bold: inc 2018)