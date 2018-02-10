Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Portugal win Futsal EURO, Ricardinho top scorer: at a glance

Saturday 10 February 2018 by Paul Saffer from Ljubljana

Portugal are UEFA Futsal EURO winners for the first time while Ricardinho dominated the individual honours in a record-breaking personal tournament: the full story.

Portugal won the trophy for the first time
Portugal won the trophy for the first time ©Sportsfile

Winners: Portugal
Runners-up: Spain
Third place: Russia
Fourth place: Kazakhstan

Player of the tournament: Ricardinho (Portugal)

Top five players
Georgi Zamtaradze (Russia, GK)
Taynan (Kazakhstan)
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)
Pola (Spain)
Ricardinho (Portugal)

Team of the tournament
Georgi Zamtaradze (Russia, GK)
Higuita (Kazakhstan, GK)
Taynan (Kazakhstan)
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)
André Coelho (Portugal)
Pedro Cary (Portugal)
Bruno Coelho (Portugal)
Ricardinho (Portugal)
Ivan Chishkala (Russia)
Mladen Kocić (Serbia)
Igor Osredkar (Slovenia)
Miguelín (Spain)
Pola (Spain)
Petro Shoturma (Ukraine)

Watch final highlights
Watch final highlights

Top scorers
Ricardinho (Portugal) 7
Bruno Coelho (Portugal) 6
Eder Lima (Russia) 5

Including qualifying
Bruno Coelho (Portugal) 11
Archil Sebiskveradze (Gerorgia), Halim Selmanaj (Albania) 9
Eder Lima (Russia), Abdessamad Mohammed (France) 8

Most assists
Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan) 7
Ricardinho (Portugal) 4
Bebe (Spain), Bruno Coelho (Portugal), Eduardo (Azerbaijan), Miguelín (Spain), Robinho (Russia), Petro Shoturma (Ukraine) 3

©Sportsfile

Records

  • Ricardinho (Portugal) became all-time finals leading scorer with 22 goals.
  • Eder Lima (Russia) is up to third in the all-time list with 17.
  • Portugal become the second nation to simultaneously be EURO futsal and football champions after Spain between February and July 2016 (and again from 2008 to 2014).
  • In the quarter-finals, Portugal became the first team to score five goals in the first half of a Futsal EURO finals game in their 8-1 defeat of Azerbaijan.
  • Spain became the first team to play 50 finals matches, in the group game against Azerbaijan. Russia also reached that mark in the third-place play-off as well as becoming the first team to play 80 matches including qualifying.
  • Spain's opening goal in the decider made them the first team to reach 200 in finals matches.
  • Spain kept up their record of reaching every semi-final since the first edition in 1996.
  • France became the 19th different nation to play in a UEFA Futsal EURO.
  • This is the last time the tournament will have 12 teams: from now on the finals will be a 16-nation event played every four years, starting 2022.

New format for 2022: expansion to 16 teams

Watch the highlights: all the results

Ricardinho's rabona for Portugal
Ricardinho's rabona for Portugal


Group stage
Tuesday 30 January
Group A: Slovenia 2-2 Serbia 
Group B: Russia 1-1 Poland
Wednesday 31 January
Group C: Portugal 4-1 Romania
Group D: Spain 4-4 France 
Thursday 1 February
Group B: Poland 1-5 Kazakhstan
Group A: Serbia 1-1 Italy 
Friday 2 February
Group D: France 3-5 Azerbaijan 
Group C: Romania 2-3 Ukraine 
Saturday 3 February
Group B: Kazakhstan 1-1 Russia
Group A: Italy 1-2 Slovenia 
Sunday 4 February
Group C: Ukraine 3-5 Portugal 
Group D: Azerbaijan 0-1 Spain

Quarter-finals
Monday 5 February
Serbia 1-3 Kazakhstan 
Slovenia 0-2 Russia
Tuesday 6 February
Portugal 8-1 Azerbaijan 
Ukraine 0-1 Spain

Semi-finals
Thursday 8 February
Russia 2-3 Portugal 
Kazakhstan 5-5 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens)

Finals day
Saturday 10 February
Third-place play-off: Russia 1-0 Kazakhstan 
Final: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

©Sportsfile

Champions roll of honour
2018: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet): Ljubljana, Slovenia
2016: Spain 7-3 Russia: Belgrade, Serbia
2014: Italy 3-1 Russia; Antwerp, Belgium
2012: Spain 3-1 Russia (aet); Zagreb, Croatia
2010: Spain 4-2 Portugal; Debrecen, Hungary
2007: Spain 3-1 Italy; Porto, Portugal
2005: Spain 2-1 Russia; Ostrava, Czech Republic
2003: Italy 1-0 Ukraine; Caserta, Italy
2001: Spain 2-1 Ukraine (golden goal); Moscow, Russia
1999: Russia 3-3 Spain (aet, 4-3 pens); Granada, Spain
1996*: Spain 5-3 Russia; Cordoba, Spain

*UEFA European Futsal Tournament, championship status from 1999 onwards

Titles:
Spain 7
Italy 2
Portugal, Russia 1

Final appearances:
Spain 9
Russia 6
Italy 3
Portugal, Ukraine 2

Semi-final appearances:
Spain 11
Russia 9
Italy 8
Portugal 4
Ukraine 3
Czech Republic, Kazakhstan 2
Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Serbia 1

(bold: inc 2018)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 14 February 2018
Top