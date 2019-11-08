The UEFA Futsal Coaching Manual is designed to serve both as a unique resource for associations that are implementing UEFA Futsal B licence courses and as a guide and a source of technical inspiration for futsal coaches working at all levels of the game.

The UEFA Futsal Coaching Manual was produced under the direction and guidance of four-time European champion coach José Venancio López Hierro, without whose hard work and commitment the project would not have been possible. This comprehensive guide to futsal coaching also includes input from fellow Spaniard and two-time FIFA Futsal World Cup winner Javier Lozano Cid and former European champion Roberto Menichelli of Italy.

The UEFA Futsal Coaching Manual is available to view on desktop and tablet in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian.

A mobile-friendly version is also available: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian.