UEFA to fund men's and women's youth futsal events

Youth futsal mini-tournaments will be organised for boys and girls for the first time, following following the FIFA decision to replace football with the small-sided sport at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The format of the events will be based on the existing women's football development tournaments model, to assess the overall standard of the game and see where the associations stand with their boys, girls and futsal development. Each country will play the other three participants once over a five-day period. The Czech Republic and Portugal have been selected to stage the initial competitions, with UEFA funding these mini-tournaments.

Tournaments

Men's Under–18: 12 to 16 June in Zlin, Czech Republic

Competitors: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia

Women's Under-17: 29 June to 3 July in Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal

Competitors: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Spain, Sweden