UEFA to fund men's and women's youth futsal events

Monday 11 April 2016

Youth futsal mini-tournaments, supported by UEFA, will be held for the first time, with the Czech Republic to host a men's Under-18 event and Portugal a women's U17 competition.

UEFA to fund men's and women's youth futsal events ©Sportsfile

Youth futsal mini-tournaments will be organised for boys and girls for the first time, following following the FIFA decision to replace football with the small-sided sport at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The format of the events will be based on the existing women's football development tournaments model, to assess the overall standard of the game and see where the associations stand with their boys, girls and futsal development. Each country will play the other three participants once over a five-day period. The Czech Republic and Portugal have been selected to stage the initial competitions, with UEFA funding these mini-tournaments.

  • Tournaments

Men's Under–18: 12 to 16 June in Zlin, Czech Republic
Competitors: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia

Women's Under-17: 29 June to 3 July in Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal
Competitors: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Spain, Sweden

  • When FIFA has defined the format of the Youth Olympics tournament and the number of slots available for Europe, the UEFA Futsal Committee will look into further options for youth futsal activity.
  • UEFA currently arranges two senior futsal competitions, the biennial UEFA Futsal EURO for national teams and the annual UEFA Futsal Cup for clubs.
