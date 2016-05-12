All-star squad in Futsal EURO tournament review

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 tournament review is now available to download – including the unveiling of the official all-star squad for the finals in Serbia.

Spain regained the title in Belgrade and the book gives detailed analysis of a thrilling tournament in Serbia, as well as a breakdown of how everything came together behind the scenes, including media coverage, the commercial programme and venue operations.

As Spain continue to set the benchmark, the Technical report charts their road to glory and records all of the teams' performances and results, shining a light on the stand-out moments, breathtaking goals and talking points.

Fans in Belgrade were treated to more goals than ever – few will ever forget Ricardinho's moment of magic for Portugal against Serbia – while tactical developments such as the growing popularity of the pressing game are also detailed.

Naturally, Portugal's star man made it into the 14-strong all-star squad, joined by four players from Spain, and three each from beaten semi-finalists Kazakhstan and Serbia.

All-star squad

Goalkeepers: Miodrag Aksentijević (Serbia), Higuita (Kazakhstan), Paco Sedano (Spain)

Outfielders: Sergei Abramov (Russia), Alex (Spain), Douglas (Kazakhstan), Mladen Kocić (Serbia), Leo (Kazakhstan), Gabriel Lima (Italy), Miguelin (Spain), Marko Perić (Serbia), Ricardinho (Portugal), Mario Rivillos (Spain), Robinho (Russia)

The Event report focuses on the organisational side of the finals, looking at the promotions, communications, ticketing and merchandising. Hosted amid great fanfare and enthusiasm by Serbia, a sharp rise in online and TV viewing figures underlined the tournament's emergence as a major spectacle on the football calendar. The contribution of the sponsors in supporting and promoting the tournament gets special mention.

Download your copy of the UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 report in English, French or German now.