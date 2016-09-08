Futsal World Cup in Colombia: preview
Thursday 8 September 2016
Portugal, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Spain are representing Europe in the FIFA Futsal World Cup: we look at the challengers in Colombia.
Europe's seven FIFA Futsal World Cup contenders are in Colombia for Saturday's kick-off and we look at the challengers looking to wrest the title from Brazil.
- Europe's contenders: Portugal, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Spain
- Holders: Brazil
- Debutants: Azerbaijan, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Vietnam
- Group stage schedule (10 to 18 September)
- The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams progress to the knockout phase.
- UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: what happened?
- UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying draw: 21 October
- Europe's contenders
Group A: Portugal
Fixtures: v Colombia (Saturday, Cali), v Panama (Tuesday, Cali), v Uzebkistan (Friday, Medellin)
Previous World Cups: 2012 quarter-finals, 2008 first group stage, 2004 second grup stage, 2000 third place
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals
Key fact: All eyes are on Ricardinho, whose spectacular UEFA Futsal EURO strike against Serbia in February was voted the second-best goal in all of UEFA's competitions last season.
Group B: Russia
Fixtures: v Thailand (Saturday, Medellin), v Egypt (Tuesday, Medellin), v Cuba (Friday, Cali)
Previous World Cups: 2012 quarter-finals, 2008 fourth place, 2000 fourth place, 1996 third place, 1992 first group stage
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: runners-up
Key fact: The squad features Eder Lima, the nine-goal top scorer at the 2012 World Cup (as well as UEFA Futsal EURO 2014).
Group C: Italy
Fixtures: v Paraguay (Sunday, Cali), v Guatemala (Wednesday, Cali), v Vietnam (Saturday, Bucaramanga)
Previous World Cups: 2012 third place, 2008 third place, 2004 runners-up, 1996 second group stage, 1992 first group stage, 1989 second group stage
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals
Key fact: In a busy warm-up schedule over the last month, Italy have beaten Slovakia and Hungary twice, Ukraine and – in Colombia on Wednesday – Uzbekistan, stretching their winning run to eight games.
Group D: Ukraine
Fixtures: v Brazil (Sunday, Bucaramanga), v Mozambique (Wednesday, Bucaramanga), v Australia (Saturday, Bucaramanga)
Previous World Cups: 2012 quarter-finals, 2008 second group stage, 2004 second group stage, 1996 fourth place
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals
Key fact: Ukraine have played opening opponents Brazil 14 times and managed just two draws.
Group E: Kazakhstan
Fixtures: v Argentina (Monday, Bucaramanga), v Costa Rica (Thursday, Bucaramanga), v Solomon Islands (Sunday, Medellin)
Previous World Cups: 2000 first group stage (representing Asia)
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: third place
Key fact: Kazakhstan lost to Brazil, hosts Guatemala and Portugal in their 2000 appearance but claimed bronze on their Futsal EURO debut in February with a starring role from forward-running goalkeeper Higuita, whose nickname may win them support in Colombia.
Group F: Azerbaijan
Fixtures: v Morocco (Monday, Medellin), v Spain (Thursday, Medellin), v Iran (Sunday, Medellin)
Previous World Cups: debut
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals
Key fact: Their 12 UEFA Futsal EURO finals matches since their 2010 bow have produced 95 goals (42-53). Their best performance was finishing fourth en debut.
Group F: Spain
Fixtures: v Iran (Monday, Medellin), v Azerbaijan (Thursday, Medellin), v Morocco (Sunday, Bucaramanga)
Previous World Cups: 2012 runners-up, 2008 runners-up, 2004 winners, 2000 winners, 1996 runners-up, 1992 third place, 1989 first group stage
UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: winners
Key fact: One of just three nations to have figured in all eight World Cups with Brazil and Argentina. Spain have only ever been knocked out by Brazil and have started the last two World Cups with draws against Iran.
- Knockout schedule
Round of 16:
20 September
37: 1B v 3ACD, Medellin
38: 2A v 2C, Cali
21 September
39: 1D v 3BEF, Bucaramanga
40: 1F v 2E, Medellin
41: 1A v 3CDE, Cali
22 September
42: 1E v 2D, Bucaramanga
43: 2B v 2F, Medellin
44: 1C v 3ABF, Cali
Quarter-finals:
24 September
45: Winner 38 v Winner 39, Bucaramanga
46: Winner 37 v Winner 40, Cali
25 September
47: Winner 43 v Winner 42, Medellin
48: Winner 44 v Winner 41, Cali
Semi-finals:
27 September
49: Winner 45 v Winner 46, Medellin
28 September
50: Winner 47 v Winner 48, Cali
Final & Third-place play-off
1 October, Cali
Previous finals (hosts)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)