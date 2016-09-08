Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Futsal World Cup in Colombia: preview

Thursday 8 September 2016 by Paul Saffer

Portugal, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Spain are representing Europe in the FIFA Futsal World Cup: we look at the challengers in Colombia.

Can Spain add a third World Cup to the seventh Futsal EURO title they won in February?
Can Spain add a third World Cup to the seventh Futsal EURO title they won in February? ©Sportsfile

Europe's seven FIFA Futsal World Cup contenders are in Colombia for Saturday's kick-off and we look at the challengers looking to wrest the title from Brazil.

  • Europe's contenders
Futsal EURO 2016: Ricardinho's stunning goal
Futsal EURO 2016: Ricardinho's stunning goal

Group A: Portugal

Fixtures: v Colombia (Saturday, Cali), v Panama (Tuesday, Cali), v Uzebkistan (Friday, Medellin)

Previous World Cups: 2012 quarter-finals, 2008 first group stage, 2004 second grup stage, 2000 third place

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals

Key fact: All eyes are on Ricardinho, whose spectacular UEFA Futsal EURO strike against Serbia in February was voted the second-best goal in all of UEFA's competitions last season.

Futsal EURO: Russia reach 2016 final
Futsal EURO: Russia reach 2016 final

Group B: Russia

Fixtures: v Thailand (Saturday, Medellin), v Egypt (Tuesday, Medellin), v Cuba (Friday, Cali)

Previous World Cups: 2012 quarter-finals, 2008 fourth place, 2000 fourth place, 1996 third place, 1992 first group stage

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: runners-up

Key fact: The squad features Eder Lima, the nine-goal top scorer at the 2012 World Cup (as well as UEFA Futsal EURO 2014).

Futsal EURO: Italy hit seven
Futsal EURO: Italy hit seven

Group C: Italy

Fixtures: v Paraguay (Sunday, Cali), v Guatemala (Wednesday, Cali), v Vietnam (Saturday, Bucaramanga)

Previous World Cups: 2012 third place, 2008 third place, 2004 runners-up, 1996 second group stage, 1992 first group stage, 1989 second group stage

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals

Key fact: In a busy warm-up schedule over the last month, Italy have beaten Slovakia and Hungary twice, Ukraine and – in Colombia on Wednesday – Uzbekistan, stretching their winning run to eight games.

Futsal EURO: Hungary 3-6 Ukraine
Futsal EURO: Hungary 3-6 Ukraine

Group D: Ukraine

Fixtures: v Brazil (Sunday, Bucaramanga), v Mozambique (Wednesday, Bucaramanga), v Australia (Saturday, Bucaramanga)

Previous World Cups: 2012 quarter-finals, 2008 second group stage, 2004 second group stage, 1996 fourth place

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals

Key fact: Ukraine have played opening opponents Brazil 14 times and managed just two draws.

Futsal EURO: Kazakhstan dethrone Italy
Futsal EURO: Kazakhstan dethrone Italy

Group E: Kazakhstan

Fixtures: v Argentina (Monday, Bucaramanga), v Costa Rica (Thursday, Bucaramanga), v Solomon Islands (Sunday, Medellin)

Previous World Cups: 2000 first group stage (representing Asia)

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: third place

Key fact: Kazakhstan lost to Brazil, hosts Guatemala and Portugal in their 2000 appearance but claimed bronze on their Futsal EURO debut in February with a starring role from forward-running goalkeeper Higuita, whose nickname may win them support in Colombia.

Futsal EURO: Azerbaijan 6-5 Czech Republic
Futsal EURO: Azerbaijan 6-5 Czech Republic

Group F: Azerbaijan

Fixtures: v Morocco (Monday, Medellin), v Spain (Thursday, Medellin), v Iran (Sunday, Medellin)

Previous World Cups: debut

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: quarter-finals

Key fact: Their 12 UEFA Futsal EURO finals matches since their 2010 bow have produced 95 goals (42-53). Their best performance was finishing fourth en debut.

Spain win Futsal EURO 2016
Spain win Futsal EURO 2016

Group F: Spain 

Fixtures: v Iran (Monday, Medellin), v Azerbaijan (Thursday, Medellin), v Morocco (Sunday, Bucaramanga)

Previous World Cups: 2012 runners-up, 2008 runners-up, 2004 winners, 2000 winners, 1996 runners-up, 1992 third place, 1989 first group stage

UEFA Futsal EURO 2016: winners

Key fact: One of just three nations to have figured in all eight World Cups with Brazil and Argentina. Spain have only ever been knocked out by Brazil and have started the last two World Cups with draws against Iran.

  • Knockout schedule
Top Futsal EURO goal
Top Futsal EURO goal

Round of 16:
20 September
37: 1B v 3ACD, Medellin
38: 2A v 2C, Cali

21 September
39: 1D v 3BEF, Bucaramanga
40: 1F v 2E, Medellin
41: 1A v 3CDE, Cali

22 September
42: 1E v 2D, Bucaramanga
43: 2B v 2F, Medellin
44: 1C v 3ABF, Cali

Quarter-finals:
24 September
45: Winner 38 v Winner 39, Bucaramanga
46: Winner 37 v Winner 40, Cali

25 September
47: Winner 43 v Winner 42, Medellin
48: Winner 44 v Winner 41, Cali

Brazil retained the title in 2012
Brazil retained the title in 2012©Getty Images

Semi-finals:
27 September
49: Winner 45 v Winner 46, Medellin

28 September
50: Winner 47 v Winner 48, Cali

Final & Third-place play-off
1 October, Cali

Previous finals (hosts)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

