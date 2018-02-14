Futsal EURO 2018 team of the tournament

The UEFA Technical Team has confirmed its top five players and 14-strong squad of UEFA Futsal EURO 2018.

Ricardinho, who captained Portugal to victory and was named the first official player of the tournament, is joined on the list of top five players by Russia goalkeeper Georgi Zamtaradze, Kazakhstan duo Taynan – who was only called up on the eve of the tournament after an injury to Leo – and Douglas Junior, and Spain's Pola.

Those five are, of course, also in the squad of 14 announced as the team of the tournament. Alongside Ricardinho are three other Portugal players – final hero Bruno Coelho, the unrelated André Coelho plus Pedro Cary. Accompanying Taynan and Douglas from Kazkahstan is their forward-running goalkeeper Higuita while runners-up Spain provide Miguelín as well as Pola.

Making up the 14 are Russia's Ivan Chishkala, Serbia's Mladen Kocić, Petro Shoturma of Ukraine and Igor Osredkar, who captained hosts Slovenia to the quarter-finals. Higuita, Miguelín, Kocić and Ricardinho were also in the 2016 all-star squad – and for Portugal's No10 it is a fourth consecutive selection and fifth overall in as many finals appearances (he missed the 2010 event injured).

The UEFA Technical Team comprised two-time FIFA Futsal World Cup-winning Spain coach Javier Lozano and Nikars Riga coach Orlando Duarte, who led Portugal to the UEFA Futsal EURO 2010 final. They were responsible for writing the tournament review, which will be available later this year from UEFA.com.

Team of the tournament

Georgi Zamtaradze (Russia, GK)

Higuita (Kazakhstan, GK)

Taynan (Kazakhstan)

Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan)

André Coelho (Portugal)

Pedro Cary (Portugal)

Bruno Coelho (Portugal)

Ricardinho (Portugal)

Ivan Chishkala (Russia)

Mladen Kocić (Serbia)

Igor Osredkar (Slovenia)

Miguelín (Spain)

Pola (Spain)

Petro Shoturma (Ukraine)

Past teams of the tournament

2016

Goalkeepers: Miodrag Aksentijević (Serbia), Higuita (Kazakhstan), Paco Sedano (Spain)

Outfielders: Sergei Abramov (Russia), Alex (Spain), Douglas Junior (Kazakhstan), Mladen Kocić (Serbia), Leo (Kazakhstan), Gabriel Lima (Italy), Miguelín (Spain), Marko Perić (Serbia), Ricardinho (Portugal), Mario Rivillos (Spain), Robinho (Russia)

2014

Goalkeepers: Stefano Mammarella (Italy), Rafa (Spain)

Outfielders: Cardinal (Portugal), Fernandão (Spain), Gabriel Lima (Italy), Robinho (Russia), Kristjan Čujec (Slovena), Fortino (Italy), Miguelín (Spain), Sergei Sergeev (Russia), Eder Lima (Russia), Franko Jelovčić (Croatia), Ricardinho (Portugal), Vampeta (Italy)

2012

Goalkeepers: Luis Amado (Spain), Stefano Mammarella (Italy)

Oufielders: Aicardo (Spain), Cirilo (Russia), Marcio Forte (Italy), Aleksandr Fukin (Russia), Kike (Spain), Dario Marinović (Croatia), Ortiz (Spain), Dmitri Prudnikov (Russia), Ricardinho (Portugal), Saad Assis (Italy), Torras (Spain)

2010

Goalkeepers: Luis Amado (Spain), Bebe (Portugal)

Outfielders: Álvaro (Spain), Biro Jade (Azerbaijan), Vidan Bojović (Serbia), Rizvan Fazaliyev (Azerbaijan), Felipe (Azerbaijan), Fernandão (Spain), Gonçalo (Portugal), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Kike (Spain), Saad Assis (Italy), Vladislav Shayakhmetov (Russia), Zdenek Sláma (Czech Republic)

2007

Goalkeepers: Luis Amado (Spain), Alexander Feller (Italy)

Outfielders: Kike (Spain), Roman Mareš (Czech Republic), Marko Perić (Serbia), Vladislav Shayakhmetov (Russia), Fabiano Assad (Italy), Ricardinho (Portugal), Daniel (Spain), Gonçalo (Portugal), Cirilo (Russia), Marcelo (Spain)

2005: 'Golden Five'

Zoltán Balázs (Hungary); Nando Grana (Italy), Vladislav Shayakhmetov (Russia), Javi Rodríguez (Spain), Andreu (Spain)

No official teams were named for earlier tournaments.